Global Lifelines Cleaning Services Celebrates Industry Recognition and Rapid Growth in 2025

Global Lifelines Cleaning Services is proud to announce that its Director, Evans Iyamu, has been named a winner in the Facilities Management Awards 2025, securing the title of: Best Integrated Domestic & Commercial Cleaning Specialists – Greater Manchester

This prestigious award recognises Global Lifelines Cleaning Services’ exceptional standards in both domestic and commercial cleaning, and its ability to deliver tailored, professional, and eco-conscious cleaning solutions across a growing range of sectors.

Scaling With Purpose

In addition to receiving national recognition, Global Lifelines is experiencing rapid growth. The company has recently secured multiple new contracts across Uttoxeter, Manchester, Liverpool, and surrounding areas, extending its reach and continuing to build a reputation for quality, reliability, and social impact.

