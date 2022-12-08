After weeks of anticipation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series has been released. The series depicts life for the couple including a look at how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met and how they stepped back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met back in 2016 and two years later, they were married. In the documentary, Prince Harry addresses how the pair met. He said: "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat, with dog ears. That was the first thing - I was like ‘who is THAT?’"

One aspect of the series shows the Prince talking about how he thinks Meghan is a lot like his mother, the late Princess Diana. He said: "So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

Another reference to his mother comes when Prince Harry talks about the infamous Panorama interview Princess Diana took part in.

The documentary is now available to stream on Netflix. It will be released in two instalments of three episodes. The first three episodes are out now, whilst the next three episodes are to be released on December 15.

Do they say anything about William and Kate?

Harry and Meghan recount the first time they met Wiliam, Prince of Wales and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales in episode two of the Netflix documentary series.

“Even when Will and Kate came over, I met her for the first time… I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan recalls.

“I was a hugger, always a big hugger, and I didn’t realise that’s really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and [Meghan exhales]...and say ‘Oh good, we can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

(Photo: Netflix)

How has Piers Morgan reacted?

A former friend of Meghan Markle’s, Piers Morgan has made no secret of how he regards the couple. Morgan made the headlines in 2021 when he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain following a heated discussion about Meghan Markle with show weather forecaster, Alex Beresford.

Morgan tweeted on Thursday morning, the day the Netflix series was released: “God, they are so boring. This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible.

“Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed,” added Morgan.

How to sign up to Netflix

As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.

There are four different price plans for customers in the UK. This starts at £4.99 for a package with adverts and the most expensive is £15.99. All packages allow you to watch in at least HD quality.