A new scripted Harry Potter television series has been announced by HBO Max. The series will be an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s original Harry Potter books, marking a brand new chapter for the Wizarding World.

The news comes following the announcement that US streaming giant HBO Max will soon become Max – and the new Harry Potter television series will be a Max Original when it launches in the States. However, all is not lost for worldwide Harry Potter fans as HBO has promised the series will soon be available to watch in other territories.

The new adaptation will be full of magical detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that have been loved by Harry Potter fans for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring ‘The Boy Who Lived’ and his incredible adventures to new audiences around the world.

The Harry Potter books were first adapted for the big screen back in 2001, leading to the 8-film series that is still loved by Harry Potter fans today.

In an interview with Wizarding World, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, described Harry Potter as a ‘cultural phenomenon’.

He said:“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros.

“Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

However, the series announcement has recieved mixed reviews on Twitter. One fan tweeted: “HBO Max is coming out with a Harry Potter series and I legit just started screaming”.

An opposing fan said: “The films are great as they are, please don’t do this”.

But is there a release date and will the movie cast return to our screens for the TV series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Harry Potter TV series - is there a release date?

A release date is yet to be announced for the TV series. This article will be updated as soon as a release date is confirmed.

Will the Harry Potter movie cast return for the TV series?

Actor Rupert Grint, Actress Emma Watson, and Actor Daniele Radcliffe attend the Premiere of Harry Potter (Thos Robinson/Getty Images)