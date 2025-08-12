61 per cent of Brits ‘always’ offer a drink to a tradie | SWNS.com

Ever wondered how many cuppas to offer a tradesperson? Use this calculator to find out.

You’ll need to input how long they’ll be at your property for, both in hours and days – as well as how talkative you anticipate they’ll be.

And based on your answers, the tool will reveal how many drinks should be offered.

It follows research which revealed the average homeowner offers tradespeople three cups of tea per day – but 21 per cent have never pulled out the biscuits.

A poll of 2,000 adults who have used a tradie by Virgin Money revealed 61 per cent ‘always’ offer a drink, while 18 per cent are more selective.

However, one in 20 (six per cent) go into overdrive, offering more than five hot beverages a day.

Although 36 per cent have made the initial offer in the hope that they say no.

Three-quarters (77 per cent) see offering a drink as a polite and respectful gesture; however, 48 per cent draw the line at anything beyond a brew, believing they should bring their own biscuits.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Money, which has launched its M Account for Business Trades exclusively for tradespeople, which includes perks such as cashback on trade and home improvement store spending, plus discounts on mobile and gadget insurance and business insurance.

Simon Norman, head of business bank at Virgin Money, which is also rewarding customers with a free monthly voucher for a popular high street coffee chain, said: “Anyone that’s had to call upon a tradesperson has found themselves in the situation of when and how often to offer up a brew.

“Our research has shown that for many, it’s a no-brainer and they’re quick to offer up a drink.

“But there are factors that sway whether they’d like to or not, such as familiarity and professionalism – with many seemingly a lot more selective on opening up any biscuits.”

Six per cent of us have experienced a tradie critique the hot beverage they’ve made for them | SWNS.com

‘It’s a no-brainer’ to offer up a brew

The top considerations on whether to offer a hot drink or not are based on how long they’ll be at the property, whether they seem friendly or approachable – and whether it’s a hot or cold day.

While 22 per cent will do so to build rapport with them, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Coffee, tea and water are the most common drinks on offer, with six per cent having experienced a tradie critique the hot beverage they’ve made for them.

A quarter (23 per cent) have offered a beverage where they’ve said no, so then never offered again – while 30 per cent have gone for the ‘leave everything out’ method, so they can help themselves if they want one.

Plumbers, electricians and gas engineers were the most common trades hired in the last 12 months, according to the respondents, who have called upon two disciplines on average in that timeframe.

It also emerged 53 per cent believe tradespeople’s jobs are difficult, due to the physically demanding work, the complexity of what they deal with and the fact that they manage their own business.

While 53 per cent pointed out the long and irregular hours, a cuppa is no doubt a welcome offer.

Simon Norman from Virgin Money, which has launched a business current account for tradespeople offering breakdown cover, and with no monthly fee and free day-to-day digital banking, added: “It can be hard work to be a self-employed tradesperson.

“On top of the expert work taken on and long hours, they’re also managing the paperwork that comes with running your own business.

“That’s why we’ve launched this particular account, built specifically to support tradespeople and recognise the value of what they do.”