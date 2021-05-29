Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine a week after husband Prince William

Middleton said: 'I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing' (Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, following in the footsteps of her husband who was jabbed earlier this month.

A photo of Kate being injected on Friday was posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account this afternoon (29 May).

In an accompanying message the duchess said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Responding to the Kensington Palace tweet, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was also jabbed at the Science Museum, said: “In the last fortnight more than half of all people in their 30s have been vaccinated.

“Delighted HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was able to get her jab at the Science Museum.”

It comes after the Duke of Cambridge received his own first jab from NHS staff at the Science Museum earlier this month.

William had previously spoken in favour of the vaccine and hailed the “monumental” success of the Covid-19 jab programme.

The duke contracted Covid-19 last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors, but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Queen and Prince of Wales are among other members of the royal family to be vaccinated as the rollout of jabs reaches millions of people across the country.

More than 32 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in England, almost three-quarters of the total adult population, while more than 20 million people have had both doses.

In England and Scotland people aged 30 and above are being encouraged to get inoculated against coronavirus if they have not already done so.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has opened for everyone aged 18 and over, while in Wales the invite is similarly open to all people over the age of 18.