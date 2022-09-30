Labour 33 point lead over Tories - latest polling would equate to 346 seat majority

The Labour Party has surged to a huge lead over the Conservatives in several polls - the biggest since records began 24 years ago.

The lead has lengthened in recent weeks amid the worsening cost of living crisis. It also follows the ‘mini-budget’ from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and the drop in value of the pound against the dollar.

A YouGov/Times poll placed Labour 33 points in front of the Conservatives, which is the biggest lead Labour has ever had in any poll since 1998.

This first poll was recorded during what was seen as Tony Blair’s ‘honeymoon’ period following his landslide victory over John Major’s Conservatives the year before.

A poll from Delta for the Mirror put Labour 19 points ahead of the Tories, with 48 per cent of voters from Tuesday to Thursday saying they would vote for Labour.

Reasons for Labour lead

The voting intentions for Labour are up to 54 per cent, which is a nine per cent rise on the party’s previous record.

The Conservatives dropped to 21 per cent, a loss of seven points.

A spokesperson for YouGov outlined the key factors behind the huge lead for Labour.

They said: “There are three key factors in Labour’s lead. First, the proportion of 2019 Conservative voters who now say they will vote Labour has risen to a sizable 17 per cent, doubling from 8 per cent in our poll published on Monday.

“Only 37 per cent of those who backed the Conservatives in the previous election currently intend to stick with the party.”

What would happen if there was a general election tomorrow?

Election Maps UK collated the data provided by YouGov and found if a general election was held tomorrow Labour would gain 296 seats to have a majority of 346, with the Tories losing 304 seats, leaving them with just 61 MPs.