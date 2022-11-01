This Christmas, Lidl has rolled out the red carpet to celebrate two returning festive favourites – its iconic Lidl Branded Christmas jumper and sell-out Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza – by parodying two of the most popular Christmas movie moments.

The Lidl Branded Christmas jumper returns for 2022 with an updated design, while - for the third year in a row - shoppers will once again be able to get their hands on the hugely popular Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza. Both items cost less than £10 so they’re perfect as a Christmas or secret Santa gift.

Last year, the Lidl branded Christmas jumper was the fastest-selling item in the middle aisle with one selling every two seconds on the first day in store in 2021. This year it’s returning, modelled in the signature style of Buddy the Elf whilst devouring a bowl of spaghetti and a curious candy concoction.

This winter’s must-have accessory will be available in a variety of sizes and is guaranteed to get the whole family in the festive spirit. But shoppers must act fast - the sought-after novelty jumper is set to fly off shelves!

Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza

Also making a welcome comeback is Lidl’s infamous sell-out pigs in blanket pizza. Taking inspiration from Home Alone 2, the pizza is pictured in the back of a limo with Lidl’s very own Kevin McCallister – enjoyed with a glass of Freeway Cola for the full A-List experience.

Shoppers can pick up the Deluxe Pigs in Blanket Pizza on December 8 and Lidl Branded Christmas jumper on November 24, both available in stores nationwide while stocks last.