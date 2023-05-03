News you can trust since 1853
New poll reveals generational divide in support for monarchy as King Charles faces challenge in uniting nation

A poll by ITV reveals the extent of the generational divide in support of the monarchy, while birthplace also plays part in opinion

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read

King Charles will struggle to unite his kingdom, a new poll suggests, as the number of young people supporting a monarchy is dwindling. An ITV survey of over 2,000 British people show a deeply divided nation both on a generational level and on a country level.

The data, obtained by Savanta, show that where we’re born has a large influence on our relationship with the monarchy and its respective members. But the biggest divide is depending on generations, with only one in three young people supporting a monarch as head of state.

The poll asked people across three age groups; 65+, born in the Queen’s generation or while she was young, 35-64, who grew up during King Charles' youth, and 18-34, who grew up closer to Prince William and Harry, if they support having a monarchy. And unsurprisingly, support was highest among the generation that grew up alongside Queen Elizabeth.

Among those 65 and older, 70 percent said they are in favour of  having a monarchy, while support drops significantly among those who grew up alongside Charles at 53 percent. Many of those between 35 and 64 grew up with the events surrounding Princess Diana, including the divorce and her untimely death. 

    Least convinced that the UK needs a monarch are young people between 18 and 34, with just 39 percent of those polled supporting the royal family. This despite King Charles efforts to reach out to a younger generation via projects such as Prince’s Trust.

    Only one in three people between 18 and 34 are in favour of the monarchy, a new poll reveals. Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesOnly one in three people between 18 and 34 are in favour of the monarchy, a new poll reveals. Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
    Only one in three people between 18 and 34 are in favour of the monarchy, a new poll reveals. Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Support for the monarch also varies largely across the nations, with the highest support coming from Wales at 56 percent closely followed by England at 54. Among those in Northern Ireland, 47 percent support the monarchy, with the support in Scotland being by far the lowest at just 37 percent.

