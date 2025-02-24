Footage shows long-running boundary disputes, shocking incidents of fly-tipping and tense planning rows in a brand new Shots! TV episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this brand new episode of Caught on Camera, we take a look at frustrating situations and tough disputes between neighbours. The video captures residential streets turned into mountains of rubbish and the moment fly-tippers throw an industrial fridge onto a residential road. Watch Caught on Camera: Nightmare Neighbours to find out more.

Shocking footage shows how fly-tippers turned a residential street into a public tip with a 60 foot mountain of rubbish. The household waste could be seen stretching for 20 metres along a West Midlands pavement. Residents said they were unable to open their windows due to toxic rubbish being burnt day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video footage captures the moment fly-tippers pushed an industrial fridge off the back of a vehicle onto a residential street in the dead of night. A resident reported the incident to the local council and the police. Workers arrived on the scene in East London an hour later. Barking and Dagenham Council said that workers made the street safe again by rolling the fridge off of the road and contacting their street cleansing service to remove it.

On the episode, we see mountains of dumbed rubbish on what a resident described as a Walking Dead style estate in Birmingham. A local councillor said they have gone some way to push the landowners to be responsible for their land and that the council will not hesitate to prosecute fly-tippers where they have sufficient evidence. Residents and local business owners are frustrated that more hasn’t been done.

Watch Caught on Camera: Nightmare Neighbours for more stories. Go to Shots! TV for true crime, football, and quirky UK content or tune in on Freeview 262 and Freely 565. Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV ! Newsletter here .