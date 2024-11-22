One in four adults have been talked into investing in stocks and shares – by a mate in the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 61 per cent have pals giving them financial advice over a beer in their local, despite 75 per cent recognising it’s the worst place to get a hot take when it comes to money.

But 21 per cent even put some money into cryptocurrencies following the advice from a buddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have dodged certain financial products (18 per cent), applied for a credit card (17 per cent) and placed a bet (14 per cent) based on their tips.

However, a savvier 41 per cent have refused to take on board the financial guidance of their friends – as 26 per cent prefer to do their own research.

Nearly a fifth (19 per cent) don’t feel like they have the knowledge to be dishing out such advice, but only 16 per cent seek advice from the professionals instead.

Helen McGinty, head of finance advice distribution at Skipton Building Society, which commissioned the research, said: “Everyone seems to have a friend who is always ready to share their ‘brilliant’ money-saving tip or investment ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And when it comes to your finances, some conversations are really worth having, but whilst it can be great to chat about finances informally with your friends, making decisions about your money is a big deal, so it’s always wise to do your own research and to seek advice from a qualified professional.

“That’s why we’re proud to be one of the few building societies to offer free, financial advice to help our members make confident, informed decisions about their financial future.”

34 per cent of those polled by OnePoll said they believe they don’t need qualified financial advice | Shutterstock

‘There are a lot of misconceptions out there about what qualified financial advice is’

The research went on to find 73 per cent find unsolicited financial advice ‘annoying’ – with 23 per cent of these ranking cryptocurrency counsel as the most irritating.

Nearly one in five (18 per cent) have been wound up after receiving pointers on their spending habits, while 17 per cent are fed up hearing about stocks to put their cash into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 96 per cent wisely agree it’s important to fact check any financial advice from someone with qualification before actioning it.

Six in 10 (58 per cent) of these will do so to mitigate any financial losses, while another 58 per cent want to fully understand any potential risks.

Although 34 per cent of those polled by OnePoll said they believe they don’t need qualified financial advice - for 39 per cent of these, they feel it may be too expensive.

And 10 per cent admitted they don’t even know where to even start with seeking financial advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen McGinty from Skipton Building Society added: “Whether you’re looking to save for your future, don’t know how to make the most of your savings or even considering investing, every financial decision big or small deserves careful research.

“There are a lot of misconceptions out there about what qualified financial advice is and what it actually involves, and we know this can stop people from seeking the help they need.

“We believe everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation, should have access to valuable advice to make informed choices and to enable you to make the most of your money."