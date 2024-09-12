Parents and kids stuck in a lunchtime rut eating the same meals daily

A poll of 1,000 mums and dads with children aged 0 to 16, found 51 per cent have identical or similar lunches on weekdays | SWNS.com

Half of parents are stuck in a rut – eating the same lunch every day for the past year or more.

And 48 per cent have done so for a year or more.

But it’s not just parents having lunches on repeat – their children could be too, with 34 per cent of mums and dads admitting they have the same lunch as their kids.

The study also found 19 per cent “lack inspiration” when preparing meals for their kids – which might explain why 15 per cent admitted their children describe their lunch as “boring.”

The amount of time to prepare lunches impacts recipe choices (41 per cent), as well as children being fussy eaters (29 per cent) and the cost of ingredients (27 per cent).

The research was commissioned by Love Canned Food, which is encouraging families to use AI to help break the lunchtime rut.

Jeremy Gibson, spokesperson for the brand, said: “It’s clear a lot of parents are struggling with what to serve children and themselves at lunchtime.

"Utilising AI platforms is a smart way for parents to get inspired and create low-cost, convenient meals that taste delicious.”

The amount of time to prepare lunches impacts recipe choices, as well as children being fussy eaters and the cost of ingredients are top reasons why we eat the same lunch, according to research | SWNS.com

‘Bored’ of the same lunch

The research also found almost a third (29 per cent) admitted to being conscious of what they spend on lunches.

More than a quarter of (27 per cent) enjoy eating different things and 21 per cent are “keen” to try a variety of foods.

While 54 per cent of those polled via OnePoll agreed taste is an important factor when making lunch, 19 per cent confessed avoiding the same foods day after day gave them something to look forward to.

Throughout September, Love Canned Food will be sharing AI prompt ideas on its Instagram channel, @lovecannedfood, to help parents source canned recipe inspiration.

Using five popular canned ingredients, the brand asked ChatGTP to develop lunch ideas, resulting in over 1,023 suggestions such as tuna quesadillas .

Jeremy added: “We thought it would be interesting to challenge AI to see just how versatile canned foods can be.”