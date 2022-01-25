Sainsbury’s makes major change to Nectar card points - what it means for customers

Nectar card points Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has confirmed the launch of a new Nectar Donate option to its loyalty scheme, working with charities such as Alzheimer’s UK and MacMillan Cancer Support.

It will allow customers to donate their points to a chosen charity without any fees attached.

The minimum donation value is 200 points, equivalent to £1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers can get one Nectar point for every pound spent, with one point worth 5p in return.

When is Nectar Donate launching?

From Monday (24 January) customers can donate points to a charity of their choice.

All charities participating are eligible for donations from the £250m worth of points across Nectar’s 18m UK members.

Now, more than ever, UK charities are calling for support and Nectar Donate gives customers an easier way to support the good causes closest to their heart.

How do I sign up to Nectar Donate?

Nectar Donate is in partnership with Crowndfunder and can be used through the Nectar digital app at any time.

Customers need to create an account with Crowdfunder and link their Nectar account.

This will allow you to donate to your chosen charity from the causes available.

What’s been said?

Nectar head of loyalty and CRM Alex Naisby said: “We’re proud to have teamed up with Crowdfunder to launch Nectar Donate, a new and simple way for customers to support the charities and causes they really care about with their Nectar points.

“Our customers have always been extremely generous whenever we have run charity donation campaigns in the past and we know many of them are interested in supporting local charities.

“So, whether it’s donating those forgotten points or a bank of saved-up points, we’re making it even easier for customers to turn their Nectar points into positivity,” he added.

Simon Deverell, founder and creative director at Crowdfunder said: "Nectar Donate gives charities the opportunity to benefit from Nectar customers donating their points to good causes.

"At a time when charities have suffered massively due to the pandemic and donors have felt the pinch, this amazing partnership creates an entirely new way for people to give to, and fundraise for, the causes they care about."

What have charities said?

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re delighted that people can now support the important work of charities like Alzheimer’s Research UK through Nectar Donate.

“Despite the challenges of the last two years, we continue to be humbled by the generosity of the British public.”

She added: “One in two people know someone affected by dementia, so now more than ever, that support will help drive our research towards breakthroughs that change lives.”

What happened to Sainsbury’s Nectar Double Up?

The supermarket’s Nectar Double Up promotion took place in October and November 2020, but was confirmed scrapped in 2021.

The news did not go down well with customers, with some taking to social media to express their fury.

The promotion allowed customers to exchange Nectar points for vouchers that are worth double their face value.