Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after carrying out an armed robbery at a local newsagents in southeast London.

Daniel Lee, 43, entered the shop on Shawbrooke Road in Eltham on December 10 2023, where he confronted a man working alone behind the desk with a firearm and demanded money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage shows Lee pointing the gun at the victim’s head, as well as assaulting him with the butt of the gun several times, causing minor injuries.

Lee, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a scheduled offence at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday April 19. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Daniel Lee has been jailed for carrying out an armed robbery at a shop in Eltham

A Sheriff's Award for Bravery was given to the victim as well as another member of the public who sought to intervene. Detective Constable Seán Keogh, of the Met Police’s Flying Squad, said: “Criminality of this kind spreads terror through communities and can cause long lasting harm and trauma, all for very little personal benefit.