Sound of the Borough: Wigan’s Next Wave of Musical Stars in 2025

Wigan—a town proudly rooted in its industrial legacy, rugby heritage, and unapologetic northern grit—is fast becoming a powerhouse of musical talent. With icons like The Verve, The Lathums, and The Lottery Winners, this region has produced generation-defining artists. Just down the road, Rick Astley and The K’s from Newton-le-Willows and Earlstown further prove the area's cultural weight.

But the legacy doesn’t end there. In 2025, a new generation of Wigan musicians are stepping into the spotlight. From indie heartache and sun-drenched guitars to experimental pop and post-punk energy, these are the artists putting the town—and its sound—on the national map.

Hannah Mazey

Emotionally raw and refreshingly honest, Hannah Mazey’s genre-bending sound blends indie, pop, and touches of country. Her storytelling feels intimate, like reading a friend’s diary in stereo. 2024 saw the rise of her breakout single, “Pretentious”, which gained airplay on Future Hits, XS Manchester, and BBC Introducing, with fans praising her ability to balance vulnerability and attitude.

2025 kicked off strong with her first headline show at Jacaranda, Liverpool, in February, and hasn’t slowed down since with her latest release, “White Wine”. Like many, Mazey is the queen of collabs as her work with Barstaff shows she’s not afraid to experiment either.

For Fans Of: Boygenius, Nieve Ella, Ellur

BARSTAFF

BARSTAFF are the chaotic good of Wigan’s music scene. Their live shows are fast, loud, and packed with the kind of energy that turns pub corners into mosh pits. Their track “Tracey Island” is both a nostalgic nod to childhood TV and a tongue-in-cheek anthem for small-town youth fed up with routine.

With roots in local venues like The Boulevard, the band have built a cult following, bolstered by their DIY visuals and offbeat social media presence. Their collaboration with Hannah Mazey hints at a new sonic direction—potentially grittier and definitely bigger.

For Fans Of: Corella, Overpass, Bilk

Montello

Montello are proof that chemistry and hunger can outpace time. Formed in 2023 by college mates, the indie four-piece rocketed to headline Manchester Academy 3 just nine months later. Their sound is anthemic and heartfelt, drawing clear inspiration from The Lathums, especially in jangly guitar lines and romantic lyricism.

Their track “House on Fire” feels like a coming-of-age film soundtrack waiting to happen. Now signed to Lemon Sun Music, 2025 will see Montello grace Venture Fest alongside The Sherlocks and Muddy Elephant.

For Fans Of: The Lathums, The K’s, The Snuts

The Lilacs

Polished and punchy, The Lilacs write music that feels instantly familiar—in the best way. Their indie-pop melodies are catchy but not cliché, with emotionally grounded lyrics and guitar hooks that stick. Their latest EP “The 365 (to forever) gained online buzz and local airplay, propelling them into 2025 with a groundswell of support.

The band are currently getting back into the swing with festival season well underway, sadly without our lovely Sam Birchall, who has currently taken a step back to prioritise his ongoing health treatments. Fans fear not, as the ever-mighty Luka Gunes has kindly stepped in to fill Birchall’s big shoes for their remaining festivals so that Sam can get back on the mend for their rescheduled tour in January 2026.

For Fans Of: The Night Café, Inhaler, Sea Girls

The Stanleys

Wearing their Britpop influence proudly, The Stanleys serve up jangly guitar lines and sun-soaked melodies that feel like summer in audio form. Their breakout hit “Why Would I?” became a local anthem in 2023, earning them slots on festival bills and growing national airplay.

With the potential for new music in the works, the band are aiming to take their nostalgic yet fresh sound beyond Wigan. Their gigs at The Old Courts and Band on the Wall have become word-of-mouth events, with fans drawn to their high-energy performances and charm.

For Fans Of: Oasis, The La’s, DMA’s

Calaveras

Formed at Winstanley College, Calaveras are fast becoming one of Wigan’s most intriguing indie acts. Blending gritty guitar tones with emotionally charged lyrics, the band has carved out a distinctive sound that sits somewhere between northern realism and cinematic ambition. Though their name evokes images of skulls and ritual, their music is far more about life’s grey areas: heartbreak, disillusionment, late-night euphoria.

Their breakout single “Sunny Sunday” earned them a wave of underground attention in the last two weeks, thanks to its engaging hooks and bright, charismatic delivery. With influences ranging from post-punk revival to Brit-rock balladry, they’re offering something unique in the local scene: indie music with a moody, art-house edge.

Having cut their teeth on the college circuit and Wigan’s grassroots venues, 2025 will see Calaveras branch out further, with festival slots and support gigs already in motion.

For Fans Of: The Last Shadow Puppets, The Smiths, Fontaines D.C.

More Than Music: A Movement

Wigan’s new wave of artists isn’t just producing good music—it’s cultivating a community. Thanks to stalwart venues like The Old Courts, Boulevard, and the dearly missed Independence, Wigan’s grassroots scene continues to thrive. These spaces don’t just host gigs—they incubate careers.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or new to town, now is the time to pay attention. These artists are more than “ones to watch”—they’re the future sound of Wigan, and they’re ready to be heard.