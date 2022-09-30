The date, venue and hosts for the Sports Personality of the Year 2022 has been revealed.

2021 saw teen tennis ace Emma Raducanu take the crown, after a year where she won the US Open.

The nominees up for the coveted award this year are mostly household names, with the outright favourite being a new name on the scene for many.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said: “The BBC is the home of major sporting events and has brought key moments from a huge year to audiences across the UK.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be truly spoiled for choice for contenders and can’t wait to celebrate the year’s achievements in December.”

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2022?

According to the Radio Times , the 69th BBC Sports Personality of the Year was initially going to be shown on 18 December, which is the day of the World Cup final, so it will now take place on Wednesday 21 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, watched by thousands, will come live from Media City in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Who are the presenters?

Major household names will be presenting the show, with four hosts guiding us through the night’s action. They are:

Gary Lineker - Ex-professional footballer for Tottenham, Barcelona and more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 (Getty Images)

Alex Scott - Former Arsenal and England footballer

Alex Scott has opened up about the impacts of online trolling. Credit: Getty Images

Gabby Logan - Welsh presenter. Arguably best known for hosting Final Score for BBC Sport from 2009 until 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC presenter Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

Clare Balding - She currently presents for BBC Sport, Channel 4, BT Sport and is also the current president of the Rugby Football League

Clare Balding is the bookies favourite to take over the top spot (Pic: Getty Images)

How can I watch Sports Personality of the Year on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show can be watched live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Those who miss the live event can catch up later on the iPlayer.

What are the categories?

The categories for this year are:

BBC Sports Personality of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the favourites to win the award?

Here are the favourites to win the award, with odds provided by Sky Bet.