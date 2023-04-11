The British Soap Awards 2023: nominations and how to vote for Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders & more
The British Soap Awards is back bigger than ever this year. Here’s how you can vote for your favourites
The nominations for The British Soap Awards 2023 have been released as voting opens to the public. Soap stars are set to attend the glamorous red carpet event ahead of a night full of entertainment, with a number of actors set to take home top prizes for their on-screen achievements.
The exciting annual ceremony will see EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks winners awarded gongs under a list of categories from Best Young Performer, Best Leading performer and Villain of the year - among others.
Last year, Emmerdale came out victorious as they walked away with four awards, winning Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Best Dramatic Performance and Best Family categories.
As the awards show draws near, viewers now have the chance to choose their favourites through the soap awards’ website. The first round of voting will close on April 25 at 5pm while the second round opens on May 2 at 10am, and closes on June 2 at 5pm.
The nominations in full:
Villain of the Year:
Angus Castle-Doughty - Eric Foster, Hollyoaks
Aaron Thiara - Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
Laura White - Princess Buchanan, Doctors
Stephe Reid - Todd Boyce , Coronation Street
Best Young Performer:
Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
Jayden Fox - Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks
Lillia Tuner - Lily Slater, EastEnders
Huey Quinn - Kyle Winchester, Emmerdale
Best Leading Performer:
Charlotte Jordan - Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Ryan Prescott - Ryan Connor, Coronation Street
Elle Mulvaney - Amy Barlow, Coronation Street
Sair Khan - Alya Nazir, Coronation Street
Paddy Bever - Max Turner, Coronation Street
Ashley Rice - Sid Vere, Doctors
Adrian Lewis Morgan - Jimmi Clay, Doctors
Dex Lee - Bear Sylvester, Doctors
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh - Zara Carmichael, Doctors
Dido Miles - Emma Reid, Doctors
James Farrar - Zack Hudson, EastEnders
Diane Parish - Denise Fox, EastEnders
Danielle Harold - Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
Shona McGarty - Whitney Dean, EastEnders
Jamie Borthwick - Jay Brown, EastEnders
Michael Wildman - Al Chapman, Emmerdale
Lucy Pargeter - Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
Dominic Brunt - Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Jeff Hordley - Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
Sally Dexter - Faith Dingle, Emmerdale
Ijaz Rana - Imran Maalik, Hollyoaks
Owen Warner - Romeo Nightingale, Hollyoaks
Anna Passey - Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks
Niamh Blackshaw - Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks
Richard Blackwood - Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
Best British Soap:
Emmerdale,
Eastenders
Hollyoaks
Doctors
Coronation Street