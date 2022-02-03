The most chill and stressful romance films to watch, according to science

By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:19 pm

With Valentine's fast approaching, you may already have a line-up for your Netflix and chill session. However which romantic films are actually the most relaxing or stressful to watch this Valentines?

Honcho used an analysis tool -  Tensi Strength - to find out which film scripts are scientifically more stress-free.

The 20 most chill films to watch

  1. Up in the Air
  2. La La Land
  3. The Apartment
  4. Sugar
  5. Punch Drunk Love
  6. Burlesque
  7. Forrest Gump
  8. Erin Brokovich
  9. Silver Linings Playbook
  10. Inventing the Abbotts
  11. Sideways
  12. Pretty Woman
  13. Lost In Translation
  14. Larry Crowne
  15. Clueless
  16. Juno
  17. Sex and the City
  18. Last Chance Harvey
  19. Moonstruck
  20. The Blast from the Past

On top is the film "Up in the Air"  a film about Ryan Bingham played by George Clooney who makes a living from firing people around the country, his lifestyle is threatened when a love interest arrives on the scene.

Coming in second is the musical love affair "La La Land", starring both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling the critically acclaimed and 112 award-winning film is a must-watch romance.

The 20 least chill romance films

With the most relaxing also comes the least relaxing - and script analysis revealed "50/50" as the least relaxing film to watch. According to the synopsis, the story is about a guy called Adam - played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who finds out he has cancer.

Other films taking the top spots include the cult classic "The Princess Bride" as well as "Ghost" which arguably has one of the most iconic romance scenes in film history (pictured above).

  1. 50/50
  2. The Princess Bride
  3. Ghost
  4. So I married an Axe Murderer
  5. Nine
  6. Petulia
  7. Spanglish
  8. St. Elmo's Fire
  9. My Girl
  10. Notting Hill
  11. Kill your Darlings
  12. Jane Eyre
  13. Autumn in New York
  14. The Great Gatsby
  15. The Invention of Lying
  16. The Piano
  17. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  18. The Artist
  19. Shakespeare in Love
  20. It happened One Night
