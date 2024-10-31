Tilda Launches a Vibrant Limited-Edition Tin in Collaboration with LOVO

Tilda is proud to announce the launch of its 2024 limited-edition tin, created in collaboration with LOVO, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and inspiring women and their families.

The beautifully designed tin will be available from November 2024 at independent UK retailers, offered free with a 2kg purchase of Tilda Pure Basmati Rice for a limited time only.

Designed to celebrate diversity and women’s empowerment, the limited-edition tin features intricate patterns that embody sisterhood, while its vibrant flora and fauna reflect community and personal growth. The striking colour palette of green, yellow, pink, and blue conveys strength and gratitude—values that resonate deeply within the LOVO community. Not only is this tin visually captivating, but it is also practical, making it an ideal storage solution for rice while symbolising support for a noble cause.

To commemorate the launch, Tilda and LOVO hosted a celebratory event on September 26, unveiling the limited-edition tin to over 150 attendees, including the Mayor of Southwark, Naima Ali. Highlights of the event included a keynote address from a financial expert, a global lunch featuring Jollof rice and biryani, lively performances by drummers and dancers, and a special moment where guests were encouraged to write their dreams and aspirations for the future on a symbolic "Tree of Aspiration" that stood at the heart of the celebration.

In addition to this, last month, Tilda also announced a £10,000 donation to support LOVO’s initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to community empowerment.

Anna Beheshti, Head of Marketing at Tilda, said, “This vibrant tin reflects the varied cultures and communities that Tilda serves. Rice is such an integral part of meals worldwide, and we are thrilled to partner with LOVO, an organisation that aligns perfectly with our values of diversity and empowerment.”

Ola Stephen, Founder and Director of LOVO, added, “The tin is a true celebration of diversity. It is not only beautiful but also embodies the spirit of the community we are nurturing together.”

Tilda’s Pure Basmati Rice, approved by the Craft Guild of Chefs, has been a trusted kitchen staple for over 50 years. This collaboration with LOVO reflects Tilda’s ongoing commitment to embracing life through diverse art, food, and culture.