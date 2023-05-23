Virgin Media O2 are increasing upload speeds for its broadband customers at no extra cost. The updated upload speeds will be available for new and existing customers on the M500 or Gig1 broadband packages.

This update will allow customers to enjoy speeds of up to 52 Mbps or 104 Mbps which will be six times faster than the UK’s average upload speed. Customers who want to benefit from the improved upload speeds need to reboot their internet hub by switching it off, waiting 5-10 seconds and then switching it back on.

The hub can also be restarted using the Virgin Media Connect app which will also give customers the updated upload speeds. To check if this has worked, customers can also use the app to check their new upload speeds by running a speed test.

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “As demand for fast and reliable connectivity continues to soar, we’re boosting upload speeds for millions of our broadband customers at no extra cost. In the last year, we’ve seen record upstream demand on our fixed network as a result of more people regularly working from home, using video calling apps and new advances in gaming, so now more than ever we’re laser focused on offering our customers a service that supports them now and in the future.”

