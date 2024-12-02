Aldi's selection of baby and toddler products is in store from today | Aldi

Supermarket chain Aldi has just unveiled a huge selection of products in its latest Baby and Toddle event

Aldi's famous Specialbuys arrive in the stores twice a week, and today's delivery is the one parents have been waiting for.

Just in time for Christmas, the supermarket chain has launched a new Baby and Toddler event - and there are some amazing bargains to be had.

Aimed at a range of ages from delicate newborns to adventurous toddlers, the products on offer include toys, blankets, books, and even a bargain baby bouncer.

Aldi's baby bouncer is likely to sell out quickly | Aldi

New Specialbuys reach the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, and some of the items can sell out in just a few hours, so if there's something you're after, get down to the store quickly, because once they're gone they're gone.

Some of the highlights of today's Baby and Toddler event include a selection of activity toys, with a walker, a table, or a steering wheel.

They're designed for children aged 12 months and above, and they're all water resistant and wipe-clean.

The Henry and Hetty vacuum toys would make a cute Christmas present | Aldi

For younger children there is a range of soft learning toys, and Aldi has a selection of sensory toys for the more inquisitive young tots.

One of the more popular items this time might be the cute little Henry and Hetty toy vacuums. Designed to look identical to the ones adults push around to clean up crumbled Rusks, they're miniature toys designed for children over the age of three. And they even have working suction. They're a great stocking filler for £16.99.

Aldi's Babylo baby bouncer is also likely to be another product that flies off the shelf. It's priced at £39.99, it's suitable from birth, and it has a three-position recline.

Check out all the Specialbuys arriving in the middle aisle before you set out to your nearest store by clicking here.