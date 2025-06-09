Get 67% off these stunning BaByliss Hair Straighteners limited time deal - customers say are 'as good as ghd' | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The BaByliss Rose Gold Hair Straighteners are a must-have essential for beauty lovers.

If you’re looking for salon-quality hair at home without spending a fortune then the BaByliss Rose Gold Hair Straighteners £29.99 are exactly what you need. Combining sleek aesthetics with advanced technology, these straighteners offer premium features for a fraction of the price. You can save a huge 67% off the original £90 price right now from Amazon but this is a limited-time deal.

BaByliss Rose Gold Hair Straighteners

BaByliss Rose Gold Hair Straighteners | Amazon

Customers are loving the Babyliss straighteners with over 77% giving them a five star review. One person wrote: “Excellent on my hair, just as good as ghd.” Whilst another person explained : “The hair straightener gets hot quickly, has a long cable which gives u enough mobility,” however, they added “only minus I personally do not love the rose pink colour.”

Crafted in a stunning rose gold finish, these straighteners are as stylish as they are effective. The ceramic plates glide through your hair without pulling and they have three customisable heat settings (180°C, 200°C, and 235°C).

The Advanced Ceramics heating system ensures the straighteners heat up in just 15 seconds, staying hot and consistent throughout your styling. This ultra-fast readiness makes it ideal for busy mornings or last-minute touch-ups.

The built-in multi-voltage capability means you can use these straighteners virtually anywhere in the world. The straightening irons also come with a matching rose coloured heat-proof mat and for safety they automatically turn off after one hour. So you have peace of mind and never worrying about whether or not you turned them off before leaving the house.

The BaByliss Rose Gold Hair Straighteners are more than just a pair of pretty pink irons. With salon-quality features, quick heat-up time, travel functionality, and a design that turns heads, this tool is an absolute must-have. And at just £29.99, it's a beauty steal you don’t want to miss.

