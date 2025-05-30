Boots Super Savings day returns with up to 50% off must-have products – One day only

For one day only Boots Super Sunday Savings is offering incredible discounts.

Get ready for serious savings this weekend Boots Super Sunday Savings is back on Sunday, June 1, bringing incredible discounts across a wide range of premium beauty, fragrance, parenting, electrical beauty, and wellness products.

For 24 hours only, shoppers can head to boots.com to snap up deals on top-tier brands like Estée Lauder, No7, Oral-B , and more . Whether you’re stocking up on skincare favourites or upgrading your beauty and wellness tools, there’s something for everyone in this exclusive online event.

What’s on offer?

40% off Ellie Saab Le Parfum Eau da Parfum

33% off Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

33% off No7 Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette

50% off Colgate Max White Ultimate LED Whitening Kit

64% Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Violette Ametrine

40% off Theragun Elite by Therabody (5th generation)

From premium fragrances to powerful skincare, and cutting-edge oral care tech, these one-day-only discounts are not to be missed.

When & Where:

Sunday, 1st June

Online only at boots.com

Offers available for 24 hours only

Set a reminder, bookmark your wish list, and get ready to save big because these deals won’t last.

