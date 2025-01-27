Discount code: Save 60% off an app that has helped people lose over five stone

Brianna Alexander before, left, she used Simple weightloss app and after, right in yellow dress | Simple

Losing weight and getting healthier is a common New Year's Resolution. We look at an app that is helping people achieve their 2025 goals

Shaking off the effects of seasonal excesses, and promising yourself a fresh start as the new year arrives is usually the main driver for people turning to diets in January.

But dieting and calorie counting is notoriously hard to stick to. Weight-loss plans that encompass healthy eating, targeted exercise, and wellness support have become the best way to shed the pounds.

Hiring a personal coach to take you through this new approach to a healthier lifestyle might sound like it's out of reach to most of us, but there is a way of letting tech take over.

Harnessing the latest scientific methods and tailoring advice to suit you personally, Simple App uses scientific methodology to curate a gradual, gentle approach to form healthier habits through small and consistent daily choices.

It harnesses the power of AI, and an in-app coach called Avo will be by your side instantly answers users’ questions with language that is easy to understand and guidance that is practical and fit for real-life.

Users can ask for healthy recipe and snack ideas, workout suggestions 24/7. The more users interact with Avo, the more it understands their preferences and needs, and the more helpful it becomes.

One woman who discovered the difference Simple App can make to her life was Brianna Alexander, who had struggled with overnight binge-eating.

However, within three years of using the app, she had lost 60lbs and has maintained her slimline figure ever since.

She said: “I downloaded the Simple App in 2020 because I didn’t know what way I wanted to go with my fitness goals. I knew I wasn’t on the right path. I was stress-eating a lot and binge-eating overnight and really not liking the way my body was looking and feeling.

“My energy was very low all the time, so I was constantly taking caffeine throughout the day to feel energy and be motivated to do things like working out.”

“Through the Simple app I’ve actually been able to learn a lot more about my nutrition,” added Brianna.

“My nutrition was very poor at the time but every time you input a food into the app, it tells you your daily nutrition.

“I’d been feeling terrible throughout the day, so sleepy and tired and not my best self. I read up about reasons you feel hungry all the time and realised I really needed to do an overhaul of my diet.”

Brianna described how her biggest weakness was ice cream but she was also eating “terrible fast food constantly” along with no fruit or vegetables.

“The AI coach can help you set up your meal plans, grocery list and workouts,” explained Brianna.

“That became my template for the week on what I should be doing and my goals. It was all tailored to my own personal goals.

“I’m really grateful I’m tracking it and staying consistent. The Simple App makes it really easy, I’d highly recommend it. It helped me lose 60lbs within three years.”

Those using Simple App fill out a detailed survey covering their health goals, preferences, and past experiences with weight loss before getting started.

Users can upload photos of their food or log it by voice or typing to keep track of what they’re eating. It also helps the AI coach Avo better understand their behaviour. While Simple App’s NutriScanner is designed to help slimmers understand the nutritional value in meals when home or eating out.

It’s suitable for all ages and Simple App creates a personalised seven-day workout plan which can include strength training, cardio or even chair yoga.

