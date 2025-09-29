Gareth Butterfield’s dogs absolutely love their new "treats" - but do the health claims stand up in the real world?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dog supplements are booming – but do they work? We tried Zesty Paws probiotic chews to see how they affect health, energy and digestion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of us spend a small fortune on supplements - from probiotic drinks to vitamin tablets, we're always investing in our health and well-being.

Why shouldn't our pets reap the benefits too? That's the thinking behind the growing number of supplements aimed at dogs and cats.

But are they any good? That's what I've been trying to find out, by letting my dogs enjoy a packet of probiotic chews from Zesty Paws.

These vet-formulated "treats" are aimed at helping digestion, with ingredients to improve gut function, immune function, and something called gut flora balance.

Each of the 60 soft chews you get in a packet contains prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, and they're apparently "rich in pumpkin."

Rupert can't wait for his daily dose of probiotics

They certainly smell like they're rich in pumpkin. In fact, they smell amazing, and my dogs know when I've opened a bag for their daily dose.

I have two dogs, both a similar size, and they can both be fussy about treats, but they absolutely love these little soft heart-shaped chews. It's almost a shame they're only supposed to have one per day. Bigger dogs can have more, but the limits are based on their weights.

Zesty Paws says that, with consistent use, you should see results in 30 days, but I'm convinced I've seen a benefit sooner than that.

For example, my lazy cockapoo, Rupert, has definitely become more energetic. We recently took him up and down a large hill in the Peak District, and it's the sort of challenge he'd plod away at, but he was racing ahead of us all the way.

My more active dog, labradoodle Honey, has been struggling with weight fluctuations a bit in the last year or so, but it seems to have stabilised.

Rupert's normally too lazy to climb a hill without lagging behind - but suddenly he has a spring in his step

Rupert also has some benign lumps on his skin that have shrunk, the dogs both have a more predictable bowel routine now, and they also have nicer-smelling breath.

It's obvious, then, that supplements work. And they work in ways I didn't expect. I'll definitely be buying another pack.

A packet of 60 chews costs £24, but the reusable 90-chew pot is better value at just £29.95 - you even get free postage.

At the moment, there's a special offer on, which knocks a further 15% off the price if you use the code AUTUMN15 at the checkout.

To go through all the ingredients, and to see the other wellness supplements offered by Zesty Paws, click here.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Dr Sam's Barrier reset in 60 seconds: Discover the power of Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense £ 36.00 Dr Sam's Buy now Buy now Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has become a multi-award-winning staple for those with sensitive or redness-prone skin. Clinically proven to repair the skin barrier after just one use, it delivers deep hydration without clogging pores and layers easily under sunscreen or makeup. Its standout ingredient, Sunflower Sprout Extract, boosts NAD+ to accelerate cellular renewal, while ectoin, squalane, ceramides, and glycerin lock in lasting comfort. Recognised by the National Eczema Association, it’s praised for being both gentle and effective. With glowing reviews and accolades from top beauty titles, this is barrier repair that’s backed by science and trusted by users worldwide. Find out more about the £36 moisturiser that’s transforming skin