Hamleys have revealed their top 10 Christmas toys for 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The toy superstore have chosen ten top toys they think every child will be asking Santa for this Christmas - and with a combination of revamped classic toys and favourite names like LEGO, L.O.L and Barbie, we have agree.

There’s board games, racing cars, dolls and even a bit of magic.

Below you will find each of those ten toys, along with details of where to buy them from, so you can secure the top toys for your child or children with a few clicks of a button.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It makes the start to your Christmas shopping easy and stress-free and also ensures that you’ll see happy faces when the wrapping paper gets ripped off on the morning of December 25.

If you would like some more toy inspiration take a look at our guides for 12 of the most popular children’s toys for Christmas 2021, as picked by the Toy Retailers Association, and also the best deals from the Sainsbury’s up to half price toy sale.

Sainsbury’s isn’t the only supermarket to offer fantastic deals on children’s toys. Aldi have launched a £35 police, ambulance and fire engine bike in the run up to the big day.

Make sure you act quick though if you want any of the toys in this article for your little ones - they are all expected to be complete sell-outs.

Mattel Barbie dream house Mattel Barbie dream house £249.99 custom fun 5/5 With ten play areas, this barbie play house really is a dream and will keep your child entertained for hours. They will enjoy discovering new things on every floor with transforming pieces, like a bunk bed that folds down from the wall, a BBQ grill that reverses to reveal a dessert buffet and an entertainment centre that doubles as a pet area. There’s also lots of details to enjoy, with 75 plus storytelling pieces featuring realistic touches and textures, like plush blankets, modern décor and grass that’s soft to the touch. It’s also customisable and comes with several lighting options, including day, night and party mode. The dream house is currently isn’t available to buy directly on the Hamleys website, but you can buy it on Amazon now. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Playmobil 70571 City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot Playmobil 70571 City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot £19.97 adventure seekers 3.5/5 This robot features an openable chassis for one adult figure, movable legs, arms and hips, rotatable hands with three individually movable fingers and much more. Adventurous girls and boys can experience and re-enact their own spectacular missions and their imaginations will run wild as they imagine exciting police chases. The toy is currently sold out on the Hamleys website, but you can buy it on Amazon now. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

LEGO Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course LEGO Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course £49.99 classic fun 4.5/5 Combining two much-loved kids classics, Lego and Nintendo’s Super Mario, this set brings the popular computer game to life and is sure to be a hit with kids this Christmas. The set features a LEGO Luigi interactive figure that gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker. Players earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Huggables Range Hamleys Huggables Unicorn £13.59 bed time cuddles 5/5 Meet Hamleys’ huggable unicorn which is part of their super squishy, duper lovable new range of cuddly toys. Perfectly sized for the smallest of children, they make equally wonderful play and bed time buddies. There’s also an avocado watermelon and koala huggable too. Best of all, it’s now on sale so you can get it for the best price. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Hamleys 3D Snake & Ladders Hamleys 3D Snake & Ladders £8.36 Whole family joy 4/5 Bright bold colours and nostalgic shapes make this a must-have for family fun this Christmas. There’s nothing that quite unites a family like a board game, and it’s the best activity to get everyone of all ages involved in after you’ve indulged in your Christmas dinner. This is also an enjoyable way for children to learn to count, strategize and strengthens cause-effect reasoning. It’s on sale right now too. Buy now

L.O.L Surprise! Movie Magic Doll L.O.L Surprise! Movie Magic Doll £10.97 Popular toy 4/5 Children will have fun discovering 10 Surprises with these LOL Surprise Movie Magic dolls, including film props, film scenes and 3D glasses. LOL dolls have been one of the most popular toys for kids in recent times, and that won’t change this Christmas. The box includes one LOL Surprise Movie Magic doll, secret message, cue card, surprise movie scene, bottle, 3D glasses, accessories, fashion outfit, shoes, eye lens and movie script. They’ll be hours of fun to be had. There are 12 different doll designs to choose from. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Ralleyz Warrior 3 in 1 RC Ralleyz Warrior 3 in 1 RC £62.99 indoor and outdoor play 3.5/5 These toys are so much more than just cars, they shoot water, bubbles and darts on command. It’s a four-wheel drive remote control buggy which comes with three interchanging heads, which can be easily switched. They shoot water, bubbles and darts, making them fantastic for indoor and outdoor play. They are also great toys for solo play or play with friends. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Hasbro - Nerf Elite Flip 2.0 8 Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-8 Blaster £25.00 Play with friends 3.5/5 Nerf guns aren’t new, but this one is new and special. There’s a reason why these guns keep being so popular year after year - because they are always so brilliantly fun. The blaster features eight barrels – four facing forwards and four face backwards, fire darts from the four front-facing barrels, then flip the four rear barrels forward to keep on blasting darts. There’s hours of fun to be had with friends. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron £69.71 Wow factor 5/5 Children will enjoy making up and performing their own spells and creating their own furry friend with this fantastic toy. As they perform each step of the spell, the magic cauldron will guide them and entertain them with lights and sounds. There’s an easy to follow step-by-step guide, and it comes complete with all the ingredients they need to make their very own mixie toy which appears in a flurry of mist. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now