The work-from-home movement isn’t going anywhere and more and more of us are setting up workspaces where we live. If you’re looking to kit out your home office or upgrade your study, Amazon has some great deals on desks and swivel chairs - but only for this week.

Standing desks are all the rage as people want to move away from sitting slumped over their desks from 9 to 5. This MAIDeSITe Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk is 22% off on Amazon at £139.99. It offers a height range of between 72cm and 120cm, so it’s great for standing or sitting, and you can adjust the height at the press of a button.

The desk includes a control panel so you can set your four preferred height positions, meaning you can quickly change the height of the desk, and there’s a child lock function to protect youngsters. It’s got a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it’s a solid piece of furniture, quiet when adjusting the height and is easy to assemble. Buy it now.

If you prefer to sit at your desk, this GreenForest Computer Desk is on offer with 15% off, and has a computer stand that allows you to raise your vision. As well as having shelving underneath, it also includes a headphone hook and a cup holder. Buy it now for £55.24.

Your office chair is just as important as your desk, and this rattantree Office Chair in green is 20% off at £47.99 - and it’s designed for comfort and back support with an ergonomic backrest and pressure-reducing cushion. The flip-up armrests allow you to push the chair under the desk to save space - and you can pick the colour to best suit your office, there’s options in black, blue, grey and even pink.

This naspaluro Grey Executive Office Chair is 32% off at £67.99 - with a high back to provide proper support for your upper and lower back, adjustability for reclining and height, plus it’s made of comfy foam and fabric and looks great if you want to create a cosy feel in your home office.

And it’s not on Amazon but this Radar III Black Office Chair by Australian brand Pago (£279) is available in the UK for the first time - and there’s free shipping until September 30 if you use the code FREESHIPUK.

A favourite of Australians, these chairs come with a full suite of ergonomic features, including the Posturesure® weight balance synchro mechanism with the added seat pad adjustment function, a cooling airflow mesh back, with an adjustable lumbar, and it comes with a 15-year warranty. Check out what Pago has to offer here.