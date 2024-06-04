“No more tea and coffee stains”: Shoppers are raving about this best-selling teeth whitening product | MySweetSmile

Tea and coffee lovers no longer have to hide their smiles - as online shoppers enjoy a growing trend for off-the-shelf teeth whitening products.

The trend isn’t going away, and the ‘dentist-approved’ MySweetSmile brand is one of the top players in this growing market, with countless positive reviews. It’s also been given the stamp of approval by IndyBest, being named the best teeth whitening kit overall in 2023 and 2024.

If the reviews are anything to go by, you can cancel that trip to the hygienist - fans of this best-selling Dentist-Approved Teeth Whitening Powder say you can get that sparkling smile and squeaky clean feeling from the comfort of your own bathroom.

As one said: “I don't usually write reviews but this stuff is amazing. I noticed a difference after one use. I've been drinking a lot of coffee since having a toddler and my teeth were quite stained to the point where I'd considered professional whitening. I don't think I'll bother now!”

All you have to do for whiter, stain-free teeth is use the Teeth Whitening Powder twice a week for four minutes, alongside your usual brushing routine.

MySweetSmile now has over 500,000 smiling customers across the UK, with an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot and thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.

The oral care brand’s popular Teeth Whitening Powder is said to successfully remove stains and plaque caused by coffee, tea, wine and tobacco after just one use. As well as targetting unsightly stains, the products are peroxide-free, enamel-safe and non-abrasive - promising a brighter smile without damaging your teeth.

But don’t just take our word for it - the effectiveness of the product is backed by countless satisfied customers and rave reviews.

One happy customer said: “After a couple of days of use, the staining from my front teeth has gone - usually the dentist has to do it, so I’m happy!”

Another said: "Black coffee and smoking had totally ruined my teeth, to the point I avoided smiling in photos. A friend of mine recommended I use this powder, and omg after a few weeks the difference is incredible. It's removed all the yellow stains and my teeth are looking 10x better!"

And the Teeth Whitening Powder isn’t the only product in the MySweetSmile range getting five-star reviews.

The Precision Teeth Whitening Pen, which retails at £19.99, uses a PAP-based formula for on-the-go whitening, and is suitable for crooked or crowded teeth - so it’s perfect for treating those more tricky-to-reach spots.

One satisfied customer said: “I was sceptical - after years of drinking wine and coffee my hygienist always makes a big deal about the discolouration/ staining, especially between my teeth. Thought I would give this a go and after just three nights I'm astounded with the difference, including the right spaces!!! It's easy to use and the brush is the perfect size for getting into the bits between my teeth that I could never get white. Overall my teeth are brighter and cleaner so I'm pleased.”

Also in the award-winning range are the PAP Teeth Whitening Strips for £19.99, which whiten teeth from the first application without causing sensitivity or irritation, and the £24.99 nHA+ Enamel Care Serum, which is designed for people with sensitive teeth, with a formula that aids enamel remineralisation and reduces sensitivity.

MySweetSmile said all of its products are meticulously crafted to deliver fast and effective whitening results, with rigorous testing to guarantee the safety and efficacy of the range.

Fans of the brand's most popular product, the best-selling Teeth Whitening Powder, praised the ease of the application as well as its success in removing unsightly stains, and one said: “This product is so easy to use! It has definitely helped in assisting the maintained whiteness of my teeth and I have recently recommended it to my mum as from reading other reviews I understand that it can help with tar stains left from smoking.

She hasn't been using it for very long but those marks are already beginning to clear and she's so happy with the result! It tastes just like toothpaste which is fantastic as I was bracing myself for it to be vile, but it leaves my teeth feeling clean and fresh!”

Another satisfied customer said: “I was really sceptical about using this product but, it seemed to be everywhere, all over social media and in the news so I purchased some. My teeth have always been a little bit stained due to tea and coffee drinking mainly. I followed the instructions and after just one usage I noticed a difference! It tastes minty, it’s not over gritty and, my teeth not only look better but, after using it, my teeth feel really clean. Great product.”

The popular Dentist-Approved Teeth Whitening Powder usually retails at £29.99 for a six-month supply - but is currently available for £24.99 - and you can save even more if you take up the latest offer to buy 2 products and get 1 free during National Smile Month (13 May - 13 June).

Make the most of the deal and mix and match the brand’s most popular products - which includes the powder, pen, strips and serum - plus you’ll receive a complimentary upgrade to free next-day delivery.

Other products on the market include Dr Dent’s Teeth Whitening Strips, which includes 40 strips for £14.99 and Colgate Max White Ultimate Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, which promises results after three weeks of continuous use and retails at £12.

