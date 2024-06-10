Dunelm has launched a large clearance sale

When you’re looking for summer home and garden bargains, we’ve found some of Dunelm’s most popular items in its clearance sale.

Dunelm has slashed prices further in its clearance summer sale with shoppers raving about one of its biggest 50% off household items described as “perfect”. Although furniture and kitchenware prices have been dramatically cut, bedding bargains have caught the eye of many bargain hunters.

Duvet and pillowcase sets at Dunelm are now up to half price cheaper - starting from as little as £5 in its clearance sale. Among them is a pretty option that fans rave about as “worth every penny” as it “looks expensive”.

The Maria Ochre reversible floral duvet cover and pillowcase set has seen the price drop by 50% to between £7 for a single bed set and £15 for a huge kingsize, which includes pillowcases too. Shoppers have been impressed with its reversible design meaning it offers “two looks in one”, with an alternate pattern to freshen up the bedroom decor.

Dunelm described the set as “delicately decorated with intricate florals, boasting shades of ochre and grey over a crisp white colourway, this duvet cover offers a light and airy bedroom feel”. It’s made from a soft polycotton blend that makes it durable but easy to wash and comes in sizes of single, double and super kingsize.

The sale means that the double bed option is now a tenner. Hundreds of shoppers have left positive reviews including Linda, who gave it five stars on the Dunelm website.

Linda said: “Looks expensive but worth it every penny. Feels lovely and fits my room perfectly, colours are perfect.”

Dunelm's Maria Ochre Reversible Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Arthur added: “Really good buy. Looks more expensive than what I paid, really good value.” Dondo agreed: “Beautiful duvet set, very good quality for the price.”

While the majority of reviews rave about the set, one shopper marked it down and moaned: “Excellent design but the fabric could have been a little thinner in order to provide better comfort.”

Cressida also was disappointed and described it as “nice enough but nothing special”. She thought the cotton was “a little rough”.