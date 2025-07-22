Builder wins £75k Porsche for 6p just weeks before baby arrives
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
When Michael Barton, from Harlow, entered a 6p competition to win a Porsche 911 Convertible, his partner wasn't very pleased. And a few nights later she dreamed he'd won a shopping trolley.
With a baby on the way, entering a prize draw might have been at the bottom of her priority list, but she soon apologised, because Michael's name was plucked from the draw and the £75,000 car was delivered to his building site as a complete surprise.
Michael, from Harlow in Essex, was busy working on a house extension when Katie Knight, a presenter for the prize draw firm BOTB, turned up with the keys.
“I’m absolutely shaking,” said the 39-year-old. “Nothing like this ever happens to me. It’s amazing. It couldn’t have come at a better time – we’ve got a baby due in four weeks. It's a very exciting time for us.”
The 911, finished in bright red, was an especially sweet win for the Liverpool fan.
“I couldn’t have picked a better colour – this is a bit of me!” he said, grinning as he sat inside and revved the engine.
“The whole experience has been surreal. I’ve seen videos of other winners online and thought I would give it a go.
"I’m a hardworking man, and the past few months I’ve really been hoping something good would happen.”
Despite falling in love with the Porsche, Michael told Katie he's likely to take the cash alternative and put it towards a deposit for a new house.
“This is going to help me progress to the next stage of where I want to be in my life,” he added.
Katie said: “Michael’s reaction was just brilliant – total disbelief and so much excitement.
“It’s a stunning car and such a head-turner, but with a baby on the way, I completely understand why he might take the cash. Either way, it’s an incredible prize for just 6p!”
BOTB gives away posh cars for peanuts every week, as well as lifestyle prizes and cash.
The latest grand prize on offer is brand new house worth £725,000 in Dorset with tickets priced at just 99p.
To find out more about the prizes on offer, click here.
Thousands of UK players have already turned free spins into cruises, hotel stays and unforgettable perks with MyVegas Slots – and now it’s your turn. No deposits, no ads, no catch – just spin, collect points and redeem for real-world prizes. New players get 3,000,000 free chips when they join, so don’t miss out.
If gambling feels out of control, visit GambleAware or call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.
Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon.