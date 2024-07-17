Top deals new mums won't want to miss on Amazon Prime Day

A baby sleeping bag is among the bargains on offer | Amazon

Mums needing newborn essentials can find Amazon Prime Day bargains ranging from baby monitors to car seats and humidifiers and here’s some of the top offers from Babysense to Love To Dream for parents

New parents can save hundreds of pounds on baby essentials in Amazon Prime Day deals and we’ve got a list of some of the most attractive offers. Prices have been dropped on everything from baby car seats to milk bottle sterilisers, video monitors, keep cool bras and muslin blankets.

There’s only hours left to secure cut-price bargains in Amazon Prime Day, which ends at 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday July 17. Deals are available to Prime members, but Amazon customers can pay for membership or get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime by clicking here.

Brands from Babysense baby monitors to Fisher-Price, Love To Dream, Tommee Tippee, Maxi-Cosi, Mattel and Philips have up to 50% off. Here’s some of the best deals we could find that mums won’t want to miss out on.

Baby monitors on offer

There’s plenty of baby monitor deals on Amazon so the perfect chance to get one at a discount price. Among them is the Babysense 720p 5" HD Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor that has two-way audio and night vision. It’s got a customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 but shoppers can get 18% off today, taking the price down from £109.99 to £89.99 here.

The HelloBaby Baby Monitor with Camera and Night Vision IPS Screen LCD Display which also has night vision and two-way talk system is on offer for £47.48. That’s a 32% saving on its regular £69.99 price tag.

Baby bottle steriliser deals

Tommee Tippee is offering big reductions as part of Amazon Prime Day. Among them, the Tommee Tippee Ultra UV Steriliser, Dryer and Storage for Baby Bottles and Accessories is an Amazon Choice with a high 4.7 out of 5 rating from customers.

It is usually £149.99 but that price has been slashed by 43% down to £85.50 here - but only until 11.59pm tonight.

There is also 33% off the Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day and Night, Baby Bottle Maker Machine, reduced from £135 to £90.25.

The Momcozy Portable Bottle Warmer for when out and about is double leak-proof and fast heating with smart temperature control and USB rechargeable. It’s got 20% off from £69.99 taking the price down to £55.99 here. It’s compatible with many bottle brands, including Philips AVENT, MAM’s 50mm, Tommee Tippee’s 60mm and Comotomo & Boon.

Baby car seat and pushchair Prime Day deals

Baby seats are vital but an expensive essential for any new parent. Amazon Prime Day is offering a range of deals.

The Maxi-Cosi RodiFix AirProtect High Back Booster Seat is a reclining ISOFIX car seat with an adjustable headrest and backrest that has extra side protection and earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating from Amazon customers. Its price of £149.99 is down by 33% to £99 here.

Offering a 27% saving is the Maxi-Cosi Lara2 Pushchair Baby Stroller that is usually £189.99 but has over £50 off with a special price of £138.99 here. It has got a 4.1 out of 5 rating with features including being compact, lightweight and compatible with car seats.

Nursery accessories on offer

From baby humidifiers to projector lights, there are an array of bargains and here’s some of our picks.

Bag a Fisher Price baby activity centre that helps their early development for half price. There’s 50% off the Fisher-Price Color Climbers Jumperoo Baby Bouncer Chair Baby Jumper With Lights, Music And Baby Toys, reducing the cost from £119.99 down to £60.49 here

The Moredig Baby Star Projector Night Light rotates and has eight light modes as it enchants with moon and star images on the ceiling and walls. It’s an Amazon Choice deal with 34% off, reduced from £25.99 to £17.09.

There’s a Frida Baby 3-in-1 Cool Mist Humidifier for Baby that has a diffuser and nightlight with 15% off. Normally £59.99, mums can save the pennies with a discount price of £50.99 here.

Baby blankets and sleeping bag deals

The Comfy Cubs Muslin Baby Blanket for Newborn come in a variety of colours and have 15% savings, reduced from £26.99 to £22.94 here.

Make a 25% saving on the Love To Dream Swaddle UP, Baby Sleeping Bag, which is usually £27.99 but £20.99 in the Prime Day offers here.

This has a top-rating of five stars from customers and won an award for its design that “allows natural arms-up sleep, aiding self-soothing for longer sleep”. According to Love To Dream, 83% of parents reported an increase in hours slept by their baby when using Swaddle Up.