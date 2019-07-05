Adrian Lam still looking to bolster Wigan Warriors' pack after losing another prop

Adrian Lam says Wigan haven't given up hope of signing Castleford's Mitch Clark early after losing another prop to injury.

The Warriors have been in talks with the Tigers about trying to secure Clark - who is on board for 2020 - before the August 9 transfer deadline.

Lam's middle unit against Hull KR was missing Ben Flower and Sean O'Loughlin due to injury and Tony Clubb went off before the 10 minute mark with a hamstring strain which will be assessed tomorrow.

Wigan have also lost Gabe Hamlin and Taulima Tautai from the squad which started the year and while Lam was full of praise for the young forwards' display in the 52-10 win against the Robins, he hopes he can bolster the ranks.

"We've talked about no Tautai, no Hamlin and I feel we're short a middle," said Lam. "With Clark, it's ongoing,we've been in communication but we've not settled on anything."

Lam said Liam Byrne is next in line to get another crack if Clubb doesn't recover in time for the derby against St Helens next week.