Big day for local Cricket as finals day approaches

This Sunday Is an important day in local cricket circles with the culmination of the inaugural Wigan Big Bash T20 competition.

The inaugural Wigan Big Bash Twenty 20 cricket tournament reaches its conclusion this Sunday 11th August with a finals day being held at Highfield Cricket Club.

The tournament was launched in May of this year as a successor to the previous local competition that had ceased in 2022. The six founder members were Highfield Cricket Club, Norley Hall Cricket Club, Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club, Spring View Cricket Club, Standish Cricket Club and Wigan Cricket Club.

The six teams have competed in a round-robin league format in front of large, appreciative audiences at all games with the top four making it through to finals day.

Wigan Big Bash Finals Day Details

The format for the day will see two semi-finals with the winners making it to the Grand Final. The first semi-final starting at 10am sees first placed Orrell take on fourth placed Spring View. The second semi-final starting at 1:15pm sees the hosts Highfield take on Wigan in a clash of the second and third placed teams.

The event is being hosted by Highfield as part of their centenary celebrations and they have pulled out all the stops to ensure that it will be a fun packed day for all spectators with the bar open all day and food stalls on site also.

Those in attendance are in for a treat with four excellent teams who are all competing in the prestigious Liverpool Competition which is regarded as the highest standard of club cricket in the North West of England. All teams have a strong core of local players underpinned by exciting overseas first-class cricketers such as Avinash Yadav (Wigan) and Sri Lankan Duvindu Tillakaratne from Orrell.

Lead Organiser, Gary Hayes, commented, “This competition was created at the behest of the member clubs who identified a gap in the local cricket calendar that we needed to fill. The inaugural season has gone really well so far and we are looking forward to a successful day on Sunday with a view to then looking to expand the competition for 2025 onwards and include more local clubs. We see this competition very much as a vehicle to grow and promote the fantastic game of cricket within the Wigan area. It will be great to see as many spectators as possible down from our local clubs to attend the day on Sunday and we would ask all local cricket fans to get behind this event.”

Further details of the games can be viewed at the competition website: