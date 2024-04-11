Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cain Morris (54kg), Ethyn Weaver (57kg), Will Hewitt (60kg), Ella Thompstone (63kg), Paddy Hewitt (67kg) and John Dugdale (71kg) have all progressed to this stage of the competition, with all six currently north west champions.

Five of the six won their bouts in the pre quarter-finals, earning their spot at Barnsley Metrodome this Saturday, April 12, with Paddy Hewitt securing his place through Team Great Britain.

Leigh Amateur Boxing Club have six boxers through to the National Senior Amateur Championships quarter-finals

The England Boxing National Amateur Championships (NACs) is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country, dating back to 1881.

It boasts household names such as Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Carl Froch, Tony Bellew, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Nicola Adams, Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jones and Karriss Artingstall as former winners of a coveted national title belt.

Twins Will and Paddy Hewitt have enjoyed great success across their boxing careers to date, having been with coach Adrian Fleming since the age of eight.

Will is a four-time national champion, with Paddy having won three alongside gold medals in various competitions for Team GB across the last two years, ranked #1 at his weight.

He was also triumphant at the NACs at his weight in his first attempt three years ago, leading to his GB call-up.

Ahead of this weekend’s quarter-finals, coach Fleming said: “They’ve all done well over the years, and all of them have boxed internationally and won various titles.

“Ella Thompstone has done really well, she’s the youngest of the group. She’s only 18, so this is her first-ever senior championship. She’s won four in a row now to get to this stage.

“Will was injured last year, so he couldn’t enter the championships. So we’re hoping he can come through this time.

“They’ve all done well. On Saturday, they’ve all got tough bouts, but that’s what you get at this stage and they’re all in with a chance.

“I just hope they all turn up, give 110 percent, which I know they will, and make themselves proud.”