Six representatives from Leigh Amateur Boxing Club entered the prestigious competition earlier this month, with Ella Thompstone and Will Hewitt going on to be crowned champions in their respective weight categories.

18-year-old Thompstone won the 63kg title in her first year as a senior, winning the same title as future world champions Narasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron.

Hewitt, 21, also won the 60kg title, his fifth national title success after taking championships at junior and youth levels.

This same 60kg title has been won in previous years by future world champions Terry Marsh, Anthony Crolla and World Amateur Champion Frankie Gavin.

Both boxers have now been invited for assessment for the Great Britain squad, possibly joining Will's brother Paddy, a former National Senior Elite champion at the English Institute of Sport at Sheffield.

The pair will also now represent England in the forthcoming Tri Nations Championships in Scotland later in June.

Both boxers are super dedicated and continue the success of the Leigh Gym in producing champions and international boxers at all levels from schools to elite seniors, with many more turning professional.

The continuing success is down to a great team of coaches and team-mates who work hard with all the various levels of boxers at Leigh Boxing & Fitness Gym.