Tom Aspinall is one of many people to have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton

UFC world heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has led tributes to Ricky Hatton after the former boxer was found dead in his home at the age of 46

"Such a sad day for combat sports," said Atherton-born Aspinall. "Sad day for Great Britain. Sad day for Manchester. I remember as a young boy staying up late to watch his legendary career. The original people’s champion, one of us. Rest in peace, Ricky Hatton."

The popular fighter was also remembered as being "one of a kind" by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

Hatton's death is not being treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Radio presenter Adele Roberts - who got to know Hatton during their time together on Dancing On Ice - described him as an "amazing man", while Olympian Greg Rutherford said the news was "utterly heartbreaking".

Rutherford shared a photo of the pair on the ice to Instagram and said: "Utterly heartbreaking news. I was so starstruck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo.

"I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn't have been kinder and more engaged. Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through.

"We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battles he'd faced and I told him some things that I hadn't told anyone else about my own battles.

"He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that. A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we've seen. He's going to be so missed. Love to his family."

Also paying tribute was his co-star and West End performer Amber Davies who said she was "thinking of all his loved ones" in a post to her Instagram stories.

Elsewhere, former Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said he was the "sweetest man" and TV and radio presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was the "people's champion".

McGuinness learned of Hatton's death during his BBC Radio 2 show and said: "Apologies everyone just had to play a couple of songs back to back there.

"I've just learned some terrible news that a great mate of mine has passed away, Ricky Hatton. Sending love and thoughts with his family."

Former Love Island star and fellow boxer Tommy Fury shared a photo of him and Hatton on Instagram and said he felt "gutted".

"Heartbroken doesn't even come close," he said. "I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you'll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life. I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ."

The athlete was open about his mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

He announced in July that he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December.