Career best triumph for Draper

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen's Club.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:51 pm

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Athletic man opens up on 'unsettling' period

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper - whose family hail from Wigan - sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jack Draper

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world's top 100, said: "We're in a really good place now.

"It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I'm) at the start of my career, haven't played in front of this many people that often. I'm just glad of the way I played."

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

Queen's Club