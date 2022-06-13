Career best triumph for Draper

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper - whose family hail from Wigan - sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Jack Draper

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world's top 100, said: "We're in a really good place now.

"It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I'm) at the start of my career, haven't played in front of this many people that often. I'm just glad of the way I played."