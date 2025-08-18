Disappointing weekend all round for Norley Hall CC

It was a disappointing weekend all round for Norley Hall

It was a chastening Saturday for Norley Hall's senior teams as they both came out on the losing side of their games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callam Hughes took his first team over Billinge Hill to play St. Helens Town CC at Ruskin Drive.

Looking to build on the momentum of his team winning their last two games, when he won the toss, Hughes elected to bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first part of the St. Helens innings was to prove crucial in the context of the game as some dropped catches, alongside seeing a couple of extremely confident appeals turned down by the umpire, allowed the home team to build a large opening partnership of 77.

On a pitch that was already exhibiting elements of variable bounce and lateral movement this put the home team firmly in the box seat.

The introduction of first change bowlers Robert Collier and Hughes saw wickets start to fall at regular intervals. Hughes showed his progression as a slow left arm bowler as he picked up his maiden first team five-wicket haul whilst Collier took 4 wickets.

The hosts were eventually all out for 178 in 43.4 overs.

Unfortunately for Norley Hall, it soon became clear at the start of their innings that the pitch was becoming more unpredictable. Allied to the knowledge of the home team bowlers of which areas to bowl for maximum effect in such conditions, it meant that chasing 178 would be a big ask and that eventually batters may get a ball with 'their name on it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Fisher and Shah Afridi took the decision that attack was the best form of defence in such circumstances and were scoring quickly until they were both dismissed- Afridi in particular receiving a ball that was borderline unplayable.

At 37-3 just into the 7th over, Norley Hall needed a partnership to take them a significant way towards the victory target. The fifth-wicket partnership of Matthew Hayes and Liam Martlew showed signs that they may be able to do this until Hayes was bowled off his inside edge to leave the score 71-4.

When Martlew was next out for a well made 30 (with the score 88-5) all eyes were on Hughes and Ryan Wood as being Norley Hall's last realistic hope of winning the game. Unfortunately, Hughes was soon clean bowled by a ball that did not bounce above shin height.

Wood unleashed some big hits alongside sensible shot selection and focus turned to whether a lower order batter could hang around long enough with him to pull off an unlikely victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Cottom batted very well and hopes began to rise until, the ball immediately after hitting a huge six onto the Bowling Green, Wood was bowled when he went back to a ball from the home team's off spinner James Marrable for a top scoring 36.

The end soon came as Norley Hall were bowled out for 140 in 40 overs with around 14 overs of the days play left. St Helens Town the deserved victors by 38 runs.

Back at City Road, Norley Hall's second team welcomed Parkfield Liscard.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, amassing 206-8 declared in only 38 overs off the back off a hundred from their overseas player Pasidu Jayaranjana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Martlew and Andrew Magrath were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece.

The home team batting line up made a good attempt at reaching such a large total but lost wickets at regular intervals.

When Mohammad Kapadia was dismissed for a top scoring 37 to make the score 122-5 then the denouement came soon after with Norley Hall all out for 147 in 39 overs. Martyn Caddick (27) and Steve Martlew (24) were the other batters to make significant contributions.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back next Saturday as the first team welcome Parkfield Liscard to City Road whilst the second team visit Rainhill.