Wigan Big Bash proves another massive success

Action from the Wigan Big Bash held at Norley Hall Cricket Club

Leigh Cricket Club emerged as Wigan Big Bash T20 Champions for 2025 on a fun-filled day at a sun-kissed Norley Hall Cricket Club.

The culmination of the 2025 version of this prestigious tournament saw Leigh, Wigan CC, Orrell Red Triangle CC and Spring View CC face off for who would be the second winners of this relatively new competition.

Played all day against the backdrop of a large, appreciative and knowledgeable crowd, as well as on a pitch tailor-made for an exciting brand of T20 cricket, the first semi-final saw a young Wigan team overcome Spring View by 28 runs in a reversal of the outcome of their qualifying league game.

Wigan batted first and made 146-5 in their 20 overs off the back off 41 from Lucas Harrison, 30 apiece from Bradley Barrow and Daniel Yates and 25 from Sony Antony.

Excellent game management in the field from the Wigan captain Martyn Glover and the loss of too many early wickets saw Spring View restricted to 118 all out in 18.4 overs.

James Critchley top scored with 63 for Spring View while Aveen Dalugoda and Bradley Barrow took three wickets apiece for Wigan.

The second semi-final saw Orrell and Leigh compete in a game that many observers felt would see the eventual winner of the tournament emerge from.

Orrell made 154-3 off their 20 overs with strong contributions from all of their top order and impressive acceleration towards the end from Andy Baybutt (44 not out) and Matthew Wareing (40).

Leigh knew their opening batting partnership of Tom Grundy and Luke Prescott would need to get them off to a strong start in the first six overs 'Powerplay' and they did this to perfection.

When Prescott was out for 44 with the score on 91-1, Grundy continued the momentum and Leigh were always up with the required run rate and had plenty of wickets in hand if required.

Needing only one from the last over, Leigh did their best to make the game a tie as a run out on the first ball and then three dot balls saw Orrell sensing blood.

Ben Cleworth eventually hit the penultimate ball for 4 to secure a six-wicket victory for Leigh in another reversal of the league qualifier result between the two teams. Grundy was the key reason for the Leigh victory with an unbeaten 79 from only 60 balls.

In the final, Wigan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This looked a very wise decision as Leigh wickets fell at regular intervals and they looked to be in real trouble at 60-6 (Antony with three wickets in a high quality spell) in the ninth over and staring down the barrel of a low score and potentially not using all of their 20 overs.

However, as champions sides do, Leigh showed their resilience and strength in depth as their lower order fought back impressively led by 49 from Andrew Bradshaw and 25 not out from Charlie Benson.

The Leigh innings finished on a more than competitive 157-8 from 20 overs.

In reply, try as they might, Wigan never really kept up with the required scoring rate and Leigh captain Harry Church rotated his bowlers very well.

Despite spirited knocks once again from youngsters Harrison (31) and Barrow (36) Wigan finished 22 runs short on 135-7. There were two wickets apiece for Ben Smith and Church.

This was a fitting, high quality final between two youthful teams who had bought into the ethos of the competition in not only wanting to win but also giving youth a chance too.

Bradshaw was deservedly awarded the player of the final accolade after his game changing innings.

Tournament organiser Gary Hayes commented: "The 2025 tournament was a high quality affair that has really showcased the strength of cricket in the Wigan and Leigh area. We are very lucky to have so many excellent clubs on our doorstep.

"Congratulations to Leigh on their deserved victory and commiserations to Wigan who lost nothing in defeat. I must also thank Norley Hall CC for being amazing hosts and providing such brilliant facilities and a warm welcome.

"It is hoped the competition can go from strength to strength, with a view to more clubs entering next year and the tournament becoming a firm staple of the local cricketing calendar."