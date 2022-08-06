Freddie Flintoff's protege Adnan granted asylum!

Sixteen-year-old Adnan Miekhal, originally from Afghanistan, caught the eye of Flintoff during filming for his 'Field of Dreams' programme on the BBC.

The three-part series ended last month with Adnan having the double nerves of preparing for a big game as well as a meeting with the authorities in Liverpool to determine if he can remain here long-term.

Adnan (far left) with his team-mates

And the Lancashire and England legend confirmed the happy news on social media.

"Adnan’s got asylum," Flintoff tweeted. "Massive thank you to you all, can’t stop smiling."

Wigan Cricket Club, for whom Adnan has been playing, then tweeted: "Over the past few weeks we’ve been inundated with messages asking about our very own Adnan

"This week Barry, Elaine and Adnan informed us that he has been granted his asylum.

"We are proud of Adnan and his family and can’t wait to see many more explosive performances for Wigan!"

Elaine Jefferson, Adsnan's foster carer, paid tribute to Flintoff for his efforts.

"As Adnan's foster carer I just want to thank you all for your lovely comments," she tweeted.

"He is a very special young man who deserves it.

"But the biggest thanks goes to Freddie for his support and kindness towards Adnan."

During the popular series, Flintoff was charged with creating a cricket team from scratch with reluctant teenagers from his hometown of Preston.

He was visibly taken aback when meeting young Adnan - along with his foster parents - and hearing about his quite remarkable back story.

"Adnan came to us in March (2021), and couldn't speak a word of English," explained Elaine.

"What happened was he came in the back of a lorry, made his way across from Afghanistan, down through Greece, across in a boat to Italy, and then he walked, went in lorries and cars, right up into France, with a group of other people, to Calais.

"He had no money, couldn't get on a boat to come across, so he went on his own in an empty lorry. He found himself in Preston, cut his way out, and handed himself in to the police station."

The programme showed Flintoff's look of pure astonishment when he saw Adnan bowl at breakneck speed, before showing equal force with bat in hand.

"I think we've found a player here, he's bowled one ball and I jumped out the way!" laughed the 44-year-old. "Talk about unearthing a player, I think we might have done one here.

"Doesn't happen very often that I've been thrown. I'm shocked.

"This is my first experience with someone who I've known is seeking asylum.

"He's gone through so much to get here. He's nice, he's polite, he's very talented at cricket and he deserves every bit of help he can possibly get."

Adnan was also shown round Flintoff's former home ground of Old Trafford, with some words of encouragement from his coach and mentor.

"Adnan's got a chance," said Flintoff. "He's got natural ability, despite having limited exposure to cricket.

"So for him to be so good is a miracle.

"I hope by coming here, it shows him what is possible."