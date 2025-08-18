Highfield CC involved in a couple of thrilling draws

Highfield battled hard in both fixtures at the weekend

Highfield’s first team hosted Spring View, looking for a crucial win to narrow the gap on their fellow promotion challengers.

Ryan Hargreaves elected to bowl first, but the visitors got off to a flyer with Geary in particular playing fluently.

With the score having moved quickly to 50, Sam Rotherham claimed the breakthrough, a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Pawsey.

Bala was introduced into the bowling attack and he trapped Ashford, 83-2, but Geary dominated a third-wicket partnership with James Critchley to move the score toward the 150 mark.

When Bala dismissed Critchley and Hedley Molyneux snared Geary for a fine 83, it was 144-4 and two new batsmen at the crease.

Molyneux claimed two further wickets to reduce the visitors to 168-6, and the home support started to believe the target might be at the lower end of the range.

But Matthews and Iain Critchely added an unbeaten 100 for the seventh wicket, pushing the score to 264 declared off 50 overs.

Highfield’s reply didn’t start well with Hargreaves and Niazi back in the pavilion with barely double figures on the board. But Bala and Molyneux changed the momentum of the game with a superb century stand.

Both reached their 50s before both were dismissed by Samarathunga, who also accounted for the in form Harry Moxham, leaving the home side 118-5 and facing defeat

But the middle and lower order rallied, with Mike Simpson (29), Joel Welsby and Jamie Darbyshire offering good resistance.

As the clock ticked down, Spring View continued to chip away and from what appeared a safe 153-6, Highfield suddenly lost three wickets for no runs, leaving Sam Rotherham and Darbyshire to navigate the last over and secure a draw.

Highfield seconds, buoyed by a great run chase against Orrell last week, travelled to North Wales to play high-flying Colwyn Bay.

Captain for the day Chris McLoughlin won the toss and invited the home side to bat first, and Henry Jones and Tom Cunliffe claimed the two wickets as Colwyn Bay posted 219-2 off just 35 overs, regular first-team opening bat, Zack Gidlow, scoring an unbeaten century.

Highfield fought hard in their reply, especially pleasing for the captain as five players were under 18.

But it was two of the older players, Lee Martinus (55) and McLoughlin (35) who added 65 for the sixth wicket, recovering from 55-5.

With eight wickets down, Henry Jones and Charlie Farrell (14 no) batted brilliantly for around 12 overs to almost see out the draw.

Jones was out with two balls remaining, but Gary Darbyshire saw off the last ball, the visitors closing on 154-9 off 57 overs, a great effort.