Wigan starlet is hero of Freddie Flintoff's BBC show

Adnan Miekhal, originally from Afghanistan, caught the eye of Flintoff during filming for the Lancashire and England legend’s 'Field of Dreams' programme.

In it, Flintoff is charged with creating a cricket team from scratch with reluctant teenagers from his hometown of Preston.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams is available on the iPlayer

He was visibly taken aback when meeting young Adnan - along with his foster parents Barry and Elaine - and hearing about his quite remarkable back story.

"Adnan came to us in March (2021), and couldn't speak a word of English," explained Elaine.

"He came in the back of a lorry, made his way across from Afghanistan, down through Greece, across in a boat to Italy, and then he walked, went in lorries and cars, right up into France, with a group of other people, to Calais.

"He had no money, couldn't get on a boat to come across, so he went on his own in an empty lorry. He found himself in Preston, cut his way out, and handed himself in to the police station."

Adnan (far left) with team-mates Harvey, Matthew and Harry (Pic: BBC)

All alone in a strange new world, Adnan's hidden talent soon came to the fore.

"One day, Barry said: 'Football?' And he went: 'No, no football,' continued Elaine. "So Barry went: 'Cricket?' And he went: 'Cricket! Cricket!'

"Barry has a driving net up in the back garden for his golf. I went out and Adnan was bowling a golf ball into the net.

"Now I know very little about cricket, but I thought this boy must have had some coaching.

"When you ask him, though, he says nobody has ever taught him how to play, he just played in the yard, and that was how he learned to bowl properly."

The programme showed Flintoff's look of pure astonishment when he saw Adnan bowl at breakneck speed, before showing equal force with bat in hand.

"I think we've found a player here, he's bowled one ball and I jumped out the way!" laughed the 44-year-old. "Talk about unearthing a player, I think we might have done one here.

"Doesn't happen very often that I've been thrown. I'm shocked.

"This is my first experience with someone who I've known is seeking asylum, and it's a 16-year-old lad called Adnan who is amazing.

"He's gone through so much to get here. He's nice, he's polite, he's very talented at cricket and he deserves every bit of help he can possibly get."

Adnan, who now plays for Wigan Cricket Club at Bull Hey, admits he is living the dream in his new world.

"Cricket for me is like everything for me,” he said. "When somebody says to me: 'What's your favourite hobby? I say: 'Cricket.

"And: 'What do you want to do in future?' It's cricket. Everything is cricket, cricket, cricket."

Adnan's rise to fame has gone down well with his new team-mates.

"We’re extremely proud to have Adnan as a member of Wigan CC," the club tweeted. "He is a vital member of the squad and is definitely a star in the making!

"Barry and Elaine are also amazing people. We are lucky to have all three of them around the cricket club."