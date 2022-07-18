Wigan Athletic closing in on Championship defender capture

The 24-year-old Namibia international turned down a new contract at Ewood Park earlier this summer and has been mulling over several attractive proposals.

Two French sides had been chasing his signature as well as a couple of clubs in the top half of the Championship.

Ryan Nyambe in action for Blackburn against Latics

But Wigan Today understands Latics have beaten off that competition and are poised to complete the capture.

Nyambe will primarily provide competition at right-back for skipper Tendayi Darikwa, effectively replacing Gavin Massey - having moved on at the end of last term - in the squad.

However, he has also played at centre-back at international level, as well as left-back.

Nyambe made more than 200 appearances for Rovers, including 32 last season, after coming through the ranks.

He was part of the Rovers squad that finished League One runners-up to Latics in 2017-18.

The Latics fans have been waiting all summer for the recruitment to begin, with Leam Richardson’s squad at least four bodies down from last term.

In addition to Massey moving on at the end of his contract, loan trio Kell Watts (Newcastle), Tom Bayliss (Preston) and Glen Rea (Luton) all returned to their parent clubs.

Winger Jordan Jones has since been told he can leave, while midfielder Jordan Cousins has been ruled out until October with a calf injury.