Wigan's Matty Hurst writes his name into the record books with Lancashire

Matty Hurst has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom with Lancashire

Wigan's Matty Hurst wrote his name into the history books on a record-breaking outing for Lancashire.

The 21-year-old from Billinge, who went to Byrchall High School and Winstanley College, was in imperious form at Derbyshire as the Red Rose county posted their highest T20 score.

Hurst plundered 59 from only 20 balls - including four sixes - as Lancashire reached 243-7 from their 20 overs in the Vitality Blast North Group game at the Central Co-op County Ground.

It equaled the fastest T20 fifty for Lancashire, set by England skipper Jos Buttler in 2016.

Lancashire's total was their best since reaching 231-4 against Yorkshire at Old Trafford a decade ago.

The result was never in doubt as Derbyshire were skittled out for only 163.

Hurst started his cricketing career at Newton-le-Willows CC before moving to play for Leigh CC.

He played Under-14s cricket for Lancashire before progressing through the age-groups to the Academy and into the second team, making his debut for the latter in 2020.

Hurst signed a new three-year deal with Lancashire last winter before going away on the England Lions tour to South Africa.

“We have all been hugely impressed by the speed in which Matty has adapted to first-team cricket and the mentality he has shown," said Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton at the time.

“So, with that being said, we are really pleased to have him tied down to a long-term contract for the next phase of his development and growth as a cricketer."