Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Joel Tomkins 'to leave Hull KR'

Joel Tomkins looks set to leave Hull KR even though he has two years remaining on his contract, according to reports.

Hull Live says the 32-year-old - who joined KR in June 2018 after resigning from Wigan - will depart immediately, less than a year after signing a new three-year deal.

Tomkins, who was captain of the Robins this season, had two spells with hometown club Wigan, sandwiching a spell in union in which he played for England.

He famously scored a stunning try at Wembley during the 2011 Challenge Cup Final.