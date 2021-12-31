2021 - A Question of Wigan: The questions!

The DW Stadium

LATICS

1) Latics’ first game of 2021 was the 3-3 draw at Rochdale...who scored the first goal of the game?

2) It took until February 9 for Latics to win, 1-0 at Northampton. Who grabbed the winner?

3) Who did Latics play in the first game under the ownership of Phoenix 2021 Limited, on March 31?

4) Four wins in a row in April all-but secured safety...name three of the four opponents.

5) Who scored Latics’ final goal of the 2020-21 campaign, in the 4-3 home defeat against Swindon?

6) Which two assistant managers did Leam Richardson appoint over the summer?

7) Who scored Latics’ first goal of the 2021-22 campaign, in the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland?

8) Who scored a brace in the 4-0 battering of Bolton in October?

9) Which non-league side did Latics see off in round one of the FA Cup?

10) Latics will end the year with a home game against Fleetwood, who are managed by which ex-DW defender?

WARRIORS

11) New signing Jai Field suffered a serious hamstring injury in the opening game of the year – against whom?

12) Which team knocked Wigan out of the Challenge Cup in May?

13) Who did Wigan’s final win of 2021 come against?

14 ) Which side ended Wigan’s play-off hopes in September?

15) Name five players with Warriors ties to retire in 2021?

16) Departing prop Mitch Clark joined Denis Betts and Eamon O’Carroll at which Championship club?

17) Who has rejoined Wigan for a THIRD spell?

18) Which anniversary will the Warriors celebrate in 2022...100th, 150th, 200th?

19) Which local amateur club did Andy Gregory take over as head coach?

20) Which former Warriors star is now attack coach of England rugby union?

GENERAL

21) Keely Hodgkinson, who won 800m Olympic silver, is coached by which Wigan duo?

22) Which Wigan couple represented Team GB in the Olympics – in the men’s pole vault and the women’s high jump?

23) Wigan’s Muhammad Mokaev became the UFC’s youngest fighter in November – but which high school did he attend...Standish, Deanery or John Fisher?

24) Boxing starlet Rhiannon Dixon, who started at Blundells gym in Wigan, is a member of which emergency service...policing, nursing, firefighting?

25) Where do Orrell rugby union play their home games?

ANSWERS

