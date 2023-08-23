Jamie McGrath signed with the Pittodrie club after opting to terminate his contract with Wigan last month amid the clubs financial woes after making only a handful of apperances.

The former St Patrick’s, Dundalk and St Mirren player, spent last season on loan at Dundee United where he scored nine goals in 33 games in Scotland’s top flight. The 26-year-old could be involved in Thursday’s Europe Conference League play-off round first leg tie against Hacken in Sweden if international clearance comes through in time.

Jamie McGrath facing Stoke City in Ferbruary 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson, Aberdeen’s manager said: “Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league, his creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad.

“We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”

McGrath – capped eight times since making his Ireland debut in 2021 – becomes Aberdeen’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

McGrath said: “I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead, the size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team.