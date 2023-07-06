News you can trust since 1853
Academy Player of the Year rewarded with first Wigan Athletic pro deal

Gregor Rioch says Academy Player of the Year Jack Reilly will be given all the support he needs to succeed in the senior ranks after handing him his first professional contract.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST
Jack Reilly with his agent, former Latics star Kevin SharpJack Reilly with his agent, former Latics star Kevin Sharp
Jack Reilly with his agent, former Latics star Kevin Sharp

The 18-year-old right-back has been with Latics four years, and became a regular in Stephen Crainey's Under-21s last term.

He was rewarded for his progress by being named the Michael Millett Academy Player of the Year award by his coaches and team-mates, and was invited to train with the first team at Christopher Park.

“We are absolutely delighted to see Jack sign his first professional contract," said Academy chief Rioch.

“Jack has done brilliantly throughout his time with the Academy, and none more so than in the last 12 months.

"He performed exceptionally well playing up an age group with the Under-21s, and he received some wonderful recognition from the staff and his teammates by being named the Academy Player of the Year.

“We are all excited to see what the future holds for Jack and look forward to supporting him on the next stage of his journey as a professional footballer.”

Latics boss Shaun Maloney has indicated he will give youth every chance to thrive in the new era.

Young centre-back Charlie Hughes has already agreed two improved contracts since Maloney took charge in January.

And the squad that travelled to Hungary for a warm-weather training camp included the likes of Sam Tickle, Luke Robinson, James Carragher, Scott Smith, Baba Adeeko, Joe Adams, Youssef Chentouf, Harry McHugh, Luke Brennan, Abdi Sharif, Chris Sze and Josh Stones.