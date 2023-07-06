Academy Player of the Year rewarded with first Wigan Athletic pro deal

Jack Reilly with his agent, former Latics star Kevin Sharp

The 18-year-old right-back has been with Latics four years, and became a regular in Stephen Crainey's Under-21s last term.

He was rewarded for his progress by being named the Michael Millett Academy Player of the Year award by his coaches and team-mates, and was invited to train with the first team at Christopher Park.

“We are absolutely delighted to see Jack sign his first professional contract," said Academy chief Rioch.

“Jack has done brilliantly throughout his time with the Academy, and none more so than in the last 12 months.

"He performed exceptionally well playing up an age group with the Under-21s, and he received some wonderful recognition from the staff and his teammates by being named the Academy Player of the Year.

“We are all excited to see what the future holds for Jack and look forward to supporting him on the next stage of his journey as a professional footballer.”

Latics boss Shaun Maloney has indicated he will give youth every chance to thrive in the new era.

Young centre-back Charlie Hughes has already agreed two improved contracts since Maloney took charge in January.