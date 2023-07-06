News you can trust since 1853
Callum Lang says quest to 'put things right' starts at Wigan Athletic training base

Callum Lang believes the opportunity for Wigan Athletic to right the wrongs of last term is 'very exciting for everyone involved'.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST

The Latics squad have been put through their paces during a week-long training camp in Hungary.

Wigan Athletic stalwart tipped to take on 'even bigger responsibility' next term

It's the first step on the way back since Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson gained control of the club.

Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes are put through their paces over in HungaryCallum Lang and Charlie Hughes are put through their paces over in Hungary
Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes are put through their paces over in Hungary
And Lang says 'every single one of us' are determined to put things right.

"On the back of a very disappointing season, we want to be as strong as possible when the season starts," he said.

"Obviously there's been big changes off the field, and that's very exciting for everyone involved.

"There's a lot of things we need to put right, and that includes playing a more exciting brand of football, and giving the fans a team they can look forward to watching.

"Last season was disappointing for everyone, and it's up to each and every single one of us to put that right."

Home for the week has been the Hungarian National Federation's training base, just outside Budapest.

"It's a nice set-up, it's obvious why a lot of clubs have chosen to come out here to do their work," recognised Lang.

"The facilities are top class and we've all enjoyed being here.

"It's this work we're getting into our legs that we'll be relying on in the middle of the season when the pitches are heavy.

"For now it's all about fitness, then once the friendly games start we'll start to really look forward to the season."

Lang has also welcomed the presence of three new-boys - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith and Matt Smith - as well as a not-so-new face in the form of Callum McManaman.

"It's been nice to have some new lads over here, and welcoming them into the squad," he added.

"Being away for a week helps everyone to get to know each other much quicker.

"I'm guessing there'll probably be a few more coming in, but for the ones who are in already, it will only help them to become part of things.

"And it's great for the players already here to see some new faces introduced

"Competition for places, freshening things up, is always healthy, it pushes everyone on to even greater efforts."

