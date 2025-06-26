Latics have discovered their opponents in this season's Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy

Wigan Athletic will host League Two outfit Notts County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the last tie drawn in the northern area half of the draw by Shay Given and John Barnes in the Sky Sports studio on Thursday afternoon.

The tie will take place in the week commencing August 11.

Latics went all the way to the final in 2005/06, when Paul Jewell’s side were beaten 4-0 in the final by Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe's men have been drawn with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers' Under-21s in this season's Vertu Trophy.

Latics had already discovered they had been grouped with League One rivals Stockport County and League Two club Salford City.

The trophy has twice found its way back to Wigan in previous guises, with Brian Hamilton’s boys winning the Freight Rover Trophy in 1985, and Ray Mathias’s Class of 1999 winning the Auto Windscreens Shield.

Full fixture and ticket details from both competitions will be released in due course.

Carabao Cup first round draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern section: Barrow v Preston North End, Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town, Blackpool v Port Vale, Salford City v Rotherham, Harrogate Town v Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion, Stockport County v Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town v Leicester City, Wrexham v Hull City, Birmingham City v Sheffield United, Stoke City v Walsall, Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic v Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City, Middlesbrough v Doncaster Rovers, West Brom v Derby County, Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday, Chesterfield v Mansfield Town, Barnsley v Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic v Notts County.

Southern section: Coventry City v Luton Town, Bristol City v MK Dons, Bromley v Ipswich Town, Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United, Leyton Orient v Wycombe Wanderers, Watford v Norwich City, Charlton Athletic v Stevenage, Oxford United v Colchester United, Barnet or Newport County v Millwall, Cardiff City v Swindon Town, Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon, Northampton Town v Southampton, Cheltenham Town v Exeter, Plymouth Argyle v QPR, Swansea City v Crawley Town, Portsmouth v Reading.

Vertu Trophy group stage draw

Northern section: Group A: Salford City, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21; Group B: Barrow, Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers, Nottingham Forest Under-21; Group C: Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Everton Under-21; Group D: Barnsley, Lincoln City, Notts County, Manchester United Under-21; Group E: Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Manchester City Under-21; Group F: Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, Newcastle United Under-21; Group G: Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, Port Vale, Leeds United Under-21; Group H: Burton Albion, Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool Under-21.

Southern section: Group A: Cardiff City, Exeter City, Newport County, Arsenal Under-21; Group B: Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Plymouth Argyle, Tottenham Hotspur Under-21; Group C: Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Chelsea Under-21; Group D: Milton Keynes Dons, Reading, Swindon Town, West Ham United Under-21; Group E: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Crystal Palace Under-21; Group F: Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Aston Villa Under-21; Group G: Colchester United, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham Under-21; Group H: Barnet, Cambridge United, Luton Town, Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21.