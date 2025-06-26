Latics have been handed their fixture schedule for the 2025/26 campaign

Ryan Lowe’s new-look Wigan Athletic have been handed their fixture programme for the 2025/26 campaign.

As always, Latics will face the other 23 teams in League One on a home and away basis, with Northampton Town visiting the Brick to get things going on Saturday, August 2, and a long trip to Stevenage in store for the final game of the season on Saturday, May 2.

The festive programme sees Latics host Steve Bruce’s Blackpool on Saturday, December 20, before travelling to David Sharpe’s Bradford City on Boxing Day and Burton Albion on Monday, December 29, before hosting Barnsley on New Year's Day.

The Easter weekend will involve a home game against Leyton Orient on Good Friday, ahead of a long trip down to Northampton on Easter Monday.

Both games against neighbours Bolton Wanderers are on a Saturday - at Horwich on Saturday, September 20 and at the Brick on Saturday, January 17 - although both will possibly be early kick-offs on police advice.

And those with a romantic side can surely have wished for no better fixture than South Yorkshire outfit Rotherham United at home on Saturday, February 14.

On the four ‘international weekends’ – which have traditionally played havoc with the fixture list, Latics are down to face Lincoln (a), Wycombe (h), Reading (h) and Reading (a).

However, with only James Carragher (Malta) and Toby Sibbick (Uganda) currently in his country’s fold, Latics now fall short of the three call-ups required to postpone a game, meaning it would be down to the opposition as to whether an alternative date might be needed.

The fixtures are now subject to change by Sky Sports, details of which are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Full list:

AUGUST

Sat 2: Northampton Town (h)

Sat 9: Leyton Orient (a)

Sat 16: Peterborough United (h)

Tue 19: Luton Town (a)

Sat 23: Rotherham United (a)

Sat 30 Stockport County (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 6: Lincoln City (a)

Sat 13: Doncaster Rovers (h)

Sat 20: Bolton Wanderers (a)

Sat 27: Cardiff City (h)

OCTOBER

Sat 4: Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sat 11: Wycombe Wanderers (h)

Sat 18: Port Vale (h)

Sat 25: Mansfield Town (a)

NOVEMBER

Sat 8: Exeter City (a)

Sat 15: Reading (h)

Sat 22: Wimbledon (a)

Sat 29 Stevenage (h)

DECEMBER

Tue 9: Burton Albion (h)

Sat 13: Huddersfield Town (a)

Sat 20: Blackpool (h)

Fri 26: Bradford City (a)

Mon 29: Burton Albion (a)

JANUARY

Thu 1: Barnsley (h)

Sun 4: Cardiff City (a)

Sat 10: Plymouth Argyle (h)

Sat 17: Bolton Wanderers: (h)

Sat 24: Doncaster Rovers (a)

Tue 27: Wycombe Wanderers (a)

Sat 31: Lincoln City (h)

FEBRUARY

Sat 7: Peterborough United (a)

Sat 14: Rotherham United (h)

Tue 17: Luton Town (h)

Sat 21: Stockport County (a)

Sat 28: Huddersfield Town (h)

MARCH

Sat 7: Blackpool (a)

Sat 14: Bradford City (h)

Tue 17: Barnsley (a)

Sat 21: Exeter City (h)

Sat 28: Reading (a)

APRIL

Fri 3: Leyton Orient (h)

Mon 6: Northampton Town (a)

Sat 11: Mansfield Town (h)

Sat 18: Port Vale (a)

Sat 25: Wimbledon (h)

MAY

Sat 2: Stevenage (a)